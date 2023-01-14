ORCHARD PARK — You knew this game was different last Sunday when, moments after the Bills had beaten the Patriots and the Dolphins held off the Jets, guaranteeing a Buffalo vs. Miami meeting in the first round of the AFC wild card playoffs, Las Vegas put out three lines on the game.
That was based on football’s most important position.
THE DOLPHINS had endured injury issues at the quarterback spot that forced them to use three of them over the season: Tua Tagovailoa started 13 of 17 games, most of the misses due to concussion symptoms, with backup Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson each starting twice.
Hence the original three lines: Miami plus-7 if Tagovailoa played, plus-10 if it was Bridgewater, nursing a broken pinky on his throwing hand, and plus-14 if Thompson got the call.
Later in the week, Tagovailoa was declared out and Thompson was named starter, though Bridgewater’s status remained uncertain.
Thus, Buffalo is now a 13½-point favorite Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), the longest odds of the six wild card playoff games this week.
This is the third meeting between these two AFC rivals and, early in the season, Tagovailoa swiped a 21-19 victory at Miami Gardens in a game the Bills seemed to have won and, in December, on a horrendous weather night in Orchard Park, he kept the Dolphins in it until a Buffalo field goal as time expired produced a 32-29 win.
TAGOVAILOA being declared out on Sunday was critical as, just before the announcement was made, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier admitted, “We still don’t know who the quarterback will be (for sure) but we do know some of the other pieces and where they’ll line up and that’s what we’ve got to get ready for.
“We have some tape on their quarterbacks and we’ll watch that and try to have a play for each one, but (the uncertainty) definitely makes it more difficult. However, we’ll figure it out.”
He added, though, “They have two guys in the passing game where, if you ignore them, they can make it a long day for you so you’ve got to pay attention to them, and yet, you’ve still got to deal with that run game. It presents some challenges and that’s one of the reasons for a long time (this season) they were one of the top offenses in the league because of that two-headed monster that they have.
“We’re going to have to be able to deal with their run game (188 yards in the last meeting, 136 of them by Raheem Mostert) and those two really good wideouts. Both Tyreek (Hill) and (Jaylen) Waddle are really good (combining for 12 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns a month ago), but we’ve got to be able to deal better with their run game than the last time we played them without sacrificing pass defense.”
AS FOR playing a team for a third time in a season, Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey allowed, “It might change what you’re going to do in terms of attacking a defense for a third time … going back and looking at some of the things that you did and try to correct some of those with either scheme or play calls from a situational standpoint.”
McDermott pointed out, “They’re a good football team. They’ve beaten us once this season … they’re very talented and the speed that they have on their roster is impressive.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good feel for where (their quarterback situation) is gonna go, and we’ll see how it unfolds.”
He added, “We have a lot of respect for them in terms of what they’ve accomplished this season. Whenever you have a new player in a position (especially a rookie quarterback), it’s always challenging to a certain extent, but he’s played, he’s on tape, earlier in the year and then last week. The tape I’ve seen (Thompson) looks good. They’ve done a good job with him and he seems to have good command of the offense.”
BUT McDERMOTT also sees one big edge for his team.
“Our fans love playoff football and we can’t wait to be out in front of them this weekend,” he admitted. “They did such a fantastic job (last Sunday) in supporting the team. It’s tough to play here, anyone who plays here would tell you that. No one likes coming to Buffalo at this time of year and I can’t wait to see our fans take full advantage of that (Sunday).”
He added, though, “Start with our fan base, but outside of that it’s really who plays the best that’s gonna win the game. Our level of play, that’s what’s really important, that’s where the game will be decided. But we love playing in front of our fans … it’s a tough place to play (because of them).
As Bills quarterback Josh Allen concluded of Miami, “We’re division rivals, we’ve seen each other twice and split … they’ve played really well and we’ve played really well. It’s two teams coming in, it’s the playoffs, it’s no-holds-barred, it’s anything goes and it’s all about trying to win a game.”