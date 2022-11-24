SPORTS-JAMES-HOUSTON-BECOMES-LATEST-MEMBER-32-MLI.jpg

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a Thanksgiving NFL football game on Thursday afternoon in Detroit.

 Ryan Sun/TNS

DETROIT — The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit's Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field.

Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social