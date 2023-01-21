ORCHARD PARK — Well, the Bills are right where they had hoped to be … playing at home in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
They’re even facing their expected foe, the Cincinnati Bengals.
After the Chiefs had ended their postseason the past two years in Kansas City, the master plan was, finish with the AFC’s top record and own home field advantage as long as they were alive in the playoffs.
Buffalo completed the first step, beating the Chiefs in KC back in October, giving the Bills the head-to-head edge.
Cincinnati also topped the Chiefs in the regular season and earned the same advantage.
Then came the fateful meeting between the Bengals and Bills earlier this month in Cincinnati and the frightening, life-threatening cardiac issue suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin.
Continuing the game was out of the question and the NFL rightfully canceled it, leaving both teams one game short of a full season. The league’s decision virtually handed the conference title to the Chiefs with a win in their finale, as it effectively eliminated both the Bills and Bengals from winning the AFC.
But, in all of the emotional uncertainty, Buffalo actually got a huge break.
Before Hamlin’s injury, Cincinnati’s offense had seemingly taken control of the game early and if that had followed through to a win, the Bills would have been going back to Paycor Stadium tomorrow, having lost head-to-head.
Instead, Buffalo’s 13-3 record was good enough for the No. 2 seed, a half game behind the Chiefs (14-3) and a full game up on third-seeded Cincinnati (12-4).
THAT STILL left the NFL with a decision for being equitable to Kansas City and Buffalo as the one-game differential deprived the Bills of a chance to own home field advantage outright.
The league’s decision was as fair as possible. If the Bills beat the Bengals and the Chiefs oust Jacksonville, the conference championship game will be played at a neutral site, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a week from tomorrow.
That’s not quite the Bills’ before-the-season goal, but playing at a neutral field surely beats a trip to Arrowhead Stadium for a third straight year. Indeed, in hindsight, besides Hamlin’s dramatically speedy recovery, the next best piece of news related to the injury is that with the game at Cincinnati canceled, Buffalo retained the No. 2 seed and, circumstantially, with a win, won’t face a trip to Kansas City.
And, there’s this.
If the Chiefs conjure a loss to red-hot Jacksonville at Arrowhead today, and the Bills prevail tomorrow, the AFC Championship Game will be played in Orchard Park, which is what their season’s goal was all along.
And Buffalo accomplished it in a tough season where, beside the Hamlin crisis, the team endured an inordinate series of injuries to the secondary, plus the loss of pass-rush specialist Von Miller, the free agent signee who was supposed to lift the Bills to the AFC title level.
HOWEVER, beating the Bengals, who have won nine straight, is a heavy lift.
Buffalo, which was favored by one at Cincinnati, has been bumped to a 5½-point advantage tomorrow.
One reason is the Bills have won eight straight and have been in every game, their three losses by a combined eight points. But the same is almost true of the Bengals, three of whose defeats were also by a total of eight points, though the other was a manhandling in Cleveland.
This game will likely come down to the offensive skill positions.
For Cincinnati, it starts with quarterback Joe Burrow, who has arguably the NFL’s top receiving corps with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, plus a quality running back in Joe Mixon.
Clearly, Buffalo begins with QB Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who offset Burrow and Chase. It’s the other three spots where the Bills are more vulnerable.
Gabe Davis, whose four touchdown receptions at Kansas City in the nightmare-finish “13 seconds” playoff game, convinced fans the team finally had its No. 2 wideout for years to come. But this trip he’s had an uneven season, though last Sunday he mustered a six-reception, 113-yard, one-touchdown effort in the playoff win over Miami. Still, Buffalo’s running game is a work in progress with too much reliance on Allen and too little production from Devin Singletary and James Cook.
In short, this game has more the look of a toss-up, especially after the Bills, a 13½-point favorite last Sunday over a Miami team down to its third-string rookie quarterback and without four offensive starters, had to hang on for a 34-31 playoff win … at home.
What’s certain is, Bills-Bengals is the most interesting matchup of this weekend’s four divisional playoff games.
