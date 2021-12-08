The excuses, the what ifs, the woulda, coulda, shouldas are over.
In a span of a dozen games, the Bills have gone from odds-on favorite to represent the AFC in February’s Super Bowl at Los Angeles to languishing among the conference also-rans with a very real chance of missing the playoffs.
Bill Parcells, the prickly former coach of the Giants, Patriots, Jets and Cowboys, famously snarled, “You are what your record says you are.”
And, for Buffalo, that record is 7-5.
Of course, to the diehards, it’s “if only Josh Allen hadn’t slipped in the shadow of the Tennessee goal line,” “if only the Bills had mustered a touchdown at (2-10) Jacksonville” and, last night, “if only Tyler Bass hadn’t missed that 33-yarder, Buffalo could have beaten the Pats with a short field goal on its final possession.”
BUT, THE reality is, this is a flawed team desperately hanging onto to the seventh and last conference postseason berth, a position it will abdicate should the Bills lose at defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, as expected, come Sunday.
Besides division leaders New England, Tennessee, Baltimore and Kansas City, all-8-4, the current wildcards are the three 7-5s: Cincinnati, the L.A. Chargers and Buffalo.
However, six other teams are also bidding for those spots: Indianapolis (7-6), Pittsburgh (6-5-1), Denver, Cleveland and Las Vegas (all 6-6) and Miami (6-7).
And, with the Bills facing road meetings against the Buccaneers and a rematch with the Patriots, their path to the playoffs, given so many other contenders, could be a heavy lift. Oddsmakers give them a 50-50 chance.
SO WHAT’S happened after that 4-1 start?
Start with quarterback Josh Allen, of whom way too much is expected.
Last year’s runner-up for NFL MVP has had an uneven season given the perception that as Allen goes, so go the Bills.
In the season’s first dozen games, he’s had five with decidedly substandard passer ratings (under 80.0), with a collective six touchdown passes and eight turnovers (5 interceptions, 3 lost fumbles).
Not coincidentally, four of those less-than-inspired efforts have come in losses.
And, in fairness, Allen is not the only marquee AFC QB who has struggled. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s “next big thing” two years ago, has had his own issues.
He’s had seven games with a passer rating under 82, and though the Chiefs lost the first three of those, they’ve won the next four, despite Mahomes’ poor numbers (2 touchdowns, 4 interceptions the past five low-production games).
The difference is, KC seems to have more intensity and motivation than Buffalo.
Even the most loyal of the Bills faithful have grown weary of perceiving their team “wasn’t ready to play.”
And that’s on Sean McDermott.
Nobody would expect him to out-coach Bill Belichick, but it’s not unreasonable to anticipate a high-level emotional effort.
The sad fact is, the Bills aren’t a tough team, McDermott’s contention to the contrary. They have a talented roster at the skill positions, but the lines, not so much. They rely on finesse and are, sadly, way too soft.
BELICHICK made that point emphatically, Monday night.
Not wanting his rookie quarterback to battle a windstorm with his arm — Mac Jones threw only three short passes — the Pats’ coach and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decreed running the ball, and running the ball and running it some more.
And though Buffalo knew what was coming, the defense couldn’t stop it.
New England rushed 46 times for 222 yards, and even that was deceptive. Take away Jones’ four game-clinching kneel-downs and a QB sneak for a first down, the Patriots’ trio of running backs averaged 5½ yards on 41 carries.
That despite the Bills deploying eight- and nine-man fronts on virtually every snap.
Buffalo fared no better on offense as its rushing woes continued.
The numbers don’t sound bad — 25 carries for 99 yards — but Allen wrecks the curve. He rushed for 39 yards on six carries, most of them after the pass protection broke down. On the season, Allen is second on the team in rushing yards, third in carries and easily first in yards per carry. He accounts for 30% of Buffalo’s yardage on the ground.
Clearly, at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Allen is hard to tackle and has deceptive speed. And while scrambles on pass plays are part of the job description, designed runs are fraught with risk. One unlucky hit could deprive the Bills of a player in whom the team has invested more than a quarter-billion dollars over the next six seasons.
It seems clear, with the possible exception of veteran guard Jon Feliciano, Buffalo lacks that vital core of in-your-face players who make sure their teammates are amped up any time they take the field.
It’s too late to find them this year and, sadly, they were needed most when too many Bills players believed the hype and assumed that showing up was all it took to win.
