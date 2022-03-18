So what conclusions do we draw from the Bills moves in free agency?
Let’s start with the fact that Buffalo’s issues against the salary cap weren’t a myth.
The Bills dumped four veterans to free up cap space: wide receiver Cole Beasley and guard Daryl Williams, both starters, and two reserves, guard Jon Feliciano, who quickly found a job with the Giants and coach Brian Daboll, formerly the Bills offensive coordinator, and linebacker A.J. Klein.
Meanwhile, they added six free agents, four of them defensive linemen.
The blockbuster, of course, was the signing of former Bronco Von Miller, the linebacker/defensive end late of the Super Bowl champion Rams. Coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, who have voiced their disappointment in Buffalo’s pass rush, especially from the defensive line, for two straight years, went for one of the premier sack-masters on the market.
And that wasn’t all when it came to the Bills’ front four, they also added three tackles: Jordan Phillips, (Arizona) who returns to Buffalo after a two-year absence, Tim Settle (Washington) and DaQuan Jones (Carolina).
However, the Bills lost popular DT Harrison Phillips, despite coming off his best season, to Minnesota and it’s almost inconceivable the team won’t release Star Lotulelei, who opted out of 2020 foe to coronavirus, and in his three other seasons totaled only five sacks and quarterback hits. His substantial cap hit virtually precludes him from returning.
Buffalo’s two other free agent signings were offensive guard Rodger Safford (Tennessee) and tight end O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay).
The Bills also brought back two of their own unrestricted free agents, wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie (also a kick returner) and Jake Kumerow (a special teams standout).
In addition, Buffalo added four of its unrestricted free agents: cornerback Siran Neal, linebacker Tyler Dodson, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, and defensive tackle Eli Ankou.
BUFFALO also lost two free agents besides Harrison Phillips, both to the Steelers, backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky and cornerback Levi Wallace.
Meanwhile, 10 Bills who were on the roster last season, remain unsigned free agents: defensive ends Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Efe Obada and Bryan Cox Jr., running backs Matt Breida and Taiwan Jones, also a special teams stalwart, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Bobby Hart and defensive tackle Vernon Butler. In addition, Buffalo didn’t tender restricted free agent defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.
BUT WHILE the Bills have six new faces, if you count Jordan Phillips’ return, there are three major holes still to be filled.
One seemed to be solved when the Bills had apparently signed Washington’s J.D. McKissic, a pass-catching running back of the Larry Centers ilk. But the Commanders – still getting used to that new nickname – matched Buffalo’s offer and he opted to remain in Washington.
So Buffalo, which seemingly won’t re-sign Breida or Taiwan Jones, are still in the market for a difference-making back as Devin Singletary, despite an improved second half of last season, and Zack Moss, have failed to enhance Buffalo’s ground game.
Then there’s backup quarterback.
Trubisky, who came to the Bills after four moderately successful seasons in Chicago before being run out of town, was the perfect reserve. Though he wanted to be a starter, that wasn’t going to happen behind Josh Allen, but he never complained and was a good soldier.
Still wanted a chance to start and Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement in Pittsburgh gave him a chance all season.
Currently, Buffalo has only one QB – Allen – on the roster and the thought is that popular Ryan Fitzpatrick, now 39, will return for an 18th season, and become the first team of his 10 NFL stops that he’s played for twice. He was actually Washington’s starter last year until a severe hip injury ended his season after one game.
AND THAT brings us to the Bills most crying need: cornerback.
With All-Pro Tre’Davious White recovering from knee surgery, there’s no guarantee he’ll be full-speed when the season starts. And with his opposite starter, Wallace, Pittsburgh-bound, Buffalo has only five corners under contract.
Besides White and Taron Johnson, who has 35 starts as one of the NFL’s top nickel corners, the trio of Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis and Neal have a combined 12 starts.
Small wonder the Bills are desperately searching for a veteran corner with the best free agent-options already picked over..
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)