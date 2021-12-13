Buffalo fans who watched the first half of the Bills-Buccaneers game Sunday afternoon from Tampa had to be frantically searching for the antacids.
The performance gave new meaning to the word pathetic.
By intermission, Buffalo trailed 24-3 and looked terrible doing it. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had crafted a bizarre game plan in which the Bills’ running backs never carried the ball, a 30-year NFL first, with every play going through quarterback Josh Allen.
He had four rushes and 23 passes and mustered only a Tyler Bass field goal.
When CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported on her halftime interview with Bills coach Sean McDermott, she indicated he was furious and embarrassed with the performance, and particularly that both his lines were being manhandled.
WORSE, announcers Jim Nance and Tony Romo glossed over two embarrassing losses of poise by Buffalo defenders.
The first came when defensive tackle Ed Oliver, while trying to sack Bucs QB Tom Brady, was standing face-to-face in a shoving match in the midst of a scrum. A frustrated Oliver backhanded a shot to Brady’s head. It was obvious on replay but there was so much shoving going on, no flag was thrown.
Later, as Brady scored on a quarterback sneak, Buffalo end A.J. Epenesa dove onto his left leg and pounded on it with his forearm. That, too, was obvious on replay but with no response via flag.
That loss of decorum seemed to indicate the Bills were coming unglued.
And when Buffalo got possession to open the second half, McDermott and special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, on 4th-and-2 from their own 45, opted for a fake punt.
But Matt Breida was thrown for a 3-yard loss on the first carry by a Bills running back.
CBS cameras focused on a fan in Buffalo gear who shook his head and waved his arm dismissively.
THIS IS WHERE Brady takes a game over.
Short field, quick touchdown, a 31-3 lead and the Bills are thinking about next Sunday’s game against the Panthers in Orchard Park.
But something happened.
Buffalo held the Bucs to a three-and-out and on the ensuing possession Allen sprinted 18 yards for a TD, 24-10.
A Tampa Bay field goal made it 27-10, but Allen immediately took the Bills 75 yards in five plays, capping the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox, 27-17.
Another three-and-out for the Bucs and Allen conjured a 46-yard, 9-play possession, capped by a 4-yard TD pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis, 27-24.
Buffalo forced another Tampa Bay punt and Allen, playing with a sore ankle,
then took the Bills 70 yards in 14 plays but the drive stalled at the Bucs’ 7-yard line and a Bass field goal tied it at 27-27.
Buffalo’s overtime possession lasted three plays and a punt and the Bucs needed only a field goal. But Brady spotted wide receiver Breshard Perriman, curiously being covered by middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and he went 58 yards for the winning score.
BUT WHILE the loss was crushing, the Bills’ second-half performance might well be a season-saver. Clearly, the Bucs concluded the game was over at halftime.
Had Buffalo lost 38-10, the season, in effect, would be over.
But that second half proved what this team can be and, despite the loss, Buffalo is still hanging onto that seventh and last AFC wild-card spot. However, Indy (7-6) jumped over them to sixth by virtue of its head-to-head win. And Cleveland, Cincinnati and Denver, all 7-6, and Pittsburgh (6-6-1) are still very much in the hunt.
The Bills will be favored in three of their last four games — home against Carolina, Atlanta and the Jets — but not in the game at division leader New England (9-4).
If the Bills hold serve at home and New England wins in Foxboro, the question becomes whether 10-7 will get Buffalo in.
But that wouldn’t have been part of the discussion had the Bills duplicated their first-half performance in Tampa.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)