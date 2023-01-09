There was always the chance it might go this way.
This, after all, was a young St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, one that has struggled away from home all year, taking on a Saint Louis group that, when at its best, is a top two squad in the Atlantic 10. The Billikens were also playing their home conference opener and already a bit desperate after an uneven 1-1 start to league play.
And, unfortunately for the Bonnies, that’s the way it went.
Oh, Bona got off to an encouraging start, opening the game 7-of-14 from the field while taking a 15-11 lead at the under-12 media timeout. But from that moment on, it was almost all Billikens.
Saint Louis, chosen to finish second in the A-10 preseason poll, was the superior team in just about every way, boasting the better talent, physicality and game plan, not to mention the backing of a crowd of 8,219. All of it translated to a 78-55 victory over Bona on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena.
YURI COLLINS, who entered Saturday as the nation’s assist leader, was masterful in his execution on the offensive end, piling up 14 assists, 11 points and five rebounds. Saint Louis answered the 15-11 deficit with a 16-0 run to gain control and brought a 16-point lead (36-23) into halftime. Bona (8-1, 2-1) pulled to within nine early in the second half, but the Billikens responded with another big spurt (11-1) to go up by 19 and never looked back.
“We knew going in it was going to be a tough game,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged afterward. “They had just lost to UMass and this was their (home) opener in the Atlantic 10, so we knew we needed to play well for us to have a chance. We got off to a good start and they came back and we didn’t answer.
“It’s almost like Collins controlled the whole game. He’s the ‘known’ and he just controlled it. It was almost like he was playing in slow motion.”
FOR AS well as Saint Louis (10-6, 2-1) played over the final 28 minutes, that’s how much the Bonnies struggled.
Bona, after finding its offense in two A-10 home wins, fell back into its stagnant ways against the Billikens’ imposing defense, coming within three of its season-low point total while assisting on just six of 23 baskets. It attempted no free throws in the first half and just 10 for the game as it settled, or was forced into, too many quick shots from the outside. After going up 15-11, it totaled just four more field goals for the remainder of the first half.
By that point, on the road, the game was essentially over.
With that, the Bonnies fell to just 1-7 away from the Reilly Center, including 0-5 in true road games, while continuing what has become one of the most Jekyll & Hyde home and away trends of the Schmidt era.
“We just weren’t physically and their physicality took us out of a lot of things,” Schmidt said. “They did a good job of Daryl (Banks III), trying to deny stuff on Yann (Farell), not letting him screen and pop. They did a good job scouting. We fought, but we just couldn’t get stops. We started getting the ball inside to Chad (Venning) a little bit in the second half, but we just didn’t have it.
“They were the better team tonight. They were physical, they outrebounded us by 10, they deserved to win.”
YES, BONA made a concerted effort after the break to go to Venning, who responded with one of his best outings in an SBU uniform, going for a career-high 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting while getting the better of Saint Louis big man Francis Okoro. Venning had consecutive three-point plays to help pull the Bonnies to within 43-34 with 14:56 left and had 17 of his 23 in the period. But it was almost as if that was what the Billikens were willing to surrender in order to stop the rest.
Banks, who’d averaged 29 points in the two home wins, was taken out of the game entirely, mustering one point at the line while going 0-for-5 from the field. It was his first game of the year without a bucket. Farrell managed just four points on four shots. Moses Flowers again provided another solid spark off the bench with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting.
“We needed more in the first half when the game was still there for us to win,” Schmidt said of Venning’s performance. “He needs to play more consistently in the first half, but he did get some buckets in the second half.
“Moses did some stuff in the second half, we just didn’t have enough from the starters or from the bench in terms of scoring, in terms of defense. That’s a good rebounding (Saint Louis) team, but you can’t get outrebounded by 10 (35-25) on the road and expect to win.”
BONA WAS still hanging around down 13 when Saint Louis cashed in a six-point possession after Javon Pickett was fouled and the Bonnies’ Anquan Hill was called for a flagrant foul when the two became tangled up afterward.
Pickett hit 3-of-4 free throws and Larry Hughes Jr. followed by splashing a 3-pointer for the Billikens, who hit seven for the period.
And that was the game.
Assessed Schmidt, “The problem that we’ve been having on the road is just that consistency -- in our execution, in our effort. When things are going well, we’re fine, but as soon as we hit some adversity, our confidence crumbles, we panic a little bit, we take quick shots …
“And that’s when a veteran team, you slow down. When a team’s making runs you want to get to the foul line and get the crowd out of it, stop the game a little bit and we were just unable to do that.”