Bona SLU

St. Bonaventure's Chad Venning scores two of his game-high 23 points over Saint Louis' Jake Forrester during an Atlantic 10 men's basketball game on Sunday in St. Louis.

 St. Bonaventure athletics

There was always the chance it might go this way.

This, after all, was a young St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, one that has struggled away from home all year, taking on a Saint Louis group that, when at its best, is a top two squad in the Atlantic 10. The Billikens were also playing their home conference opener and already a bit desperate after an uneven 1-1 start to league play.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social