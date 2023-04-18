Rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic are almost full.
Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated high school seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.
Today marks the eighth group of additions, five each to the New York and Pennsylvania squads.
New York now has 38 players and Pennsylvania 40.
When rosters are complete before the annual Media Day, May 21, squads will number some 42 players. Pennsylvania leads the series 23-22-3.
Added today for New York are Olean’s Lucas Brushingham, Allegany-Limestone’s Anthony DeCapua and Jake Parris, Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Brad John and Pioneer’s Maverick Cass.
Pennsylvania’s additions are Port Allegany’s Gavin Burris, Smethport’s Keeegan Watson, Kane’s Lucas Burrs, St. Marys’ Logan Mosier and Eisenhower’s Caleb Penley.
BRUSHINGHAM was a 6-foot-1, 205-pound center/defensive end/long-snapper.
A member of the National Honor Society, he plans to major in business administration in college. He is a Cross-Training Character Award winner. Of the Charities Classic, he said, “Ever since I was a kid my parents would take me to the game every year and it became the end goal of my high school football career. Also, my mom unexpectedly passed away and I want to dedicate this year’s game to her.”
His favorite moment playing football was “walking out onto the football field on Senior Night with my mom.”
DeCapua was a 6-foot, 160-pound running back-wide receiver/safety/kicker who was A-L’s Special Teams Player of the Year and was honored as a Section 6 Class C all-star on both offense and defense. An honor roll student, he will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and major in physical education. Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I’ve watched the Big 30 Game over the years and am honored to have been selected to play.” His most memorable moment in football was” kicking a game-winning field goal against our rival, Portville.”
Parris was a 5-foot-9, 205-pound center/defensive tackle who won both Sportsmanship and Scholar-Athlete Awards at ALCS. He plans to enter an electrician’s apprentice program to be a certified electrician. Of the Big 30 Game, he said, “Ever since learning about the game, it’s been my goal to play in it.”
John was a 5-foot-7, 170-pound wide receiver/middle linebacker who earned the Franklinville/Ellicottville Iron Man Award (Heart and Hustle) and was also awarded the Cross-Country Athletics Character Award. He will attend St. Bonaventure University and major in business. He sees the Big 30 Game as “a wonderful opportunity to not only meet other talented players but also to play with them as well.”
Cass was a 6-foot, 150-pound wide receiver/cornerback who was his team’s MVP defensive back and most improved wide receiver. He plans to enter the workforce and start a business of his own. In the Charities Classic he’s looking to show off his talent on a bigger stage. His best memory in football was “going to Highmark Stadium in the playoffs.”
BURGESS was a 6-foot, 195-pound offensive lineman/linebacker who was a three-year letterman in football, a Frank Varischetti All-Star Game invitee and a three-year wrestling letterman who was a regional qualifier. He will attend lineman school in Tennessee. His favorite football memory was “winning the District 9 Championship.”
Watson was a 5-foot-11, 185-pound offensive lineman/defensive end who was the co-winner of the Dave Magee Unsung Down Lineman of the Year Award and was named to the D-9 Small-School North All-Star Team as a junior. He plans to enter the workforce in the IT field. He sees the Charities Classic “as an honor to represent Pennsylvania and my school. When one day I have children, I can take them to the game and tell them I played in it too.” His best memory playing football was “winning the Pony championship in Arcade.”
Burris was a 6-foot-1, 250-pound offensive tackle/defensive end. He plans to enter Pittsburgh Electric as an electrical lineman. His favorite memory playing football was “building a bond with the younger guys who joined the squad.”
Mosier was a 5-foot-11, 160-pound wide receiver/safety who was second-team All-State on defense and has the most career receptions and receiving yards in team history. A member of the National Honor Society and four-time All-Academic Gold Team member, he will attend Mercyhurst University and major in intelligence studies. His favorite football memory was “winning our first game in two years and having our fans storm the field.”
Penley was a 6-foot, 180-pound offensive guard/linebacker who was a two-time second-team regional all-star. In addition, he’s a track & field captain and a three-time member of the Pennsylvania Football All-Academic Gold Team. A merit honor roll student, he has yet to choose a college but plans to get his degree in computer science. He wants to be in the Charities Classic “because I want to play in one final football game with the best players in our area and to play with my teammates one last time.” His best memory playing football was “making it to the District 10 Class A Championship twice.”