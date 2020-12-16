Less than a week after the NYSPHSAA indefinitely postponed its high-risk sports including basketball and wrestling, Section 6 announced Wednesday it has again delayed the start of all sports — not just those currently not allowed by the state government.
The Section 6 Executive Committee voted to delay all sports from a previous start date of Jan. 4 to Jan. 18. It also canceled the 2020-21 indoor track and field season.
“We as a Section remain committed to conducting our winter sport seasons,” said Brett Banker, Section 6 President, in a press release. “We are hopeful that by making this difficult decision, we are giving our communities, health departments, school officials and families just a bit more time.”
The NYSPHSAA also canceled its winter championships last week, which could allow more time for sections to conduct their seasons.
“We are encouraged by the measured and cautious reopening plan that the Department of Health and Governor’s Office have endorsed,” Banker continued in the press release. “Schools are opening up. By starting winter sports on Jan. 18 it allows us time to examine the numbers after the holiday season and gives athletic departments time to better prepare.”
The indoor track cancellation stemmed from a limited availability of facilities that could host several schools for events over a short time frame.
“In addition, the idea that Indoor Track was considered low risk did not mesh with the experiences of athletic directors,” the press release stated. “When the first week was eventually canceled because athletes would not have enough practice sessions, a remaining two-week season was difficult to justify. Schools remained very concerned about unsafe practice conditions and transporting students.”
Low or moderate risk sports, now scheduled to start in the section, include bowling, boys swimming and diving, alpine skiing and rifle.
The section’s press release also indicated optimism Governor Andrew Cuomo could revise the state’s definition of “high-risk” sports.
“By delaying the winter season, we are hopeful that as the Governor examines high risk sports, the data will yield something different than what has been assumed since August,” the press release stated. “Our athletes, coaches and athletic departments continue to implement and follow mitigating measures that have proven to keep athletes safe during practice and competition and we are confident these same measures will have the same result in sports that have not been permitted to play, yet.”