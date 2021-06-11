Olean’s Adele Dwaileebe has been named an All-Western New York volleyball large school first-team all-star, while Portville had four players named to the first-team All-WNY small school.
Dwaileebe, a junior, played outside hitter for the Huskies (11-4). She was joined on the first-team large school list by a fellow CCAA Central player, Jamestown sophomore middle blocker Kylie O’Brien.
Portville’s four first-team small-school selections were: senior middle blocker Laura Wilhelm, junior setter Kylie Blessing, senior libero Olivia Emley and sophomore outside hitter Tori Unverdorben. Freshman right side/defensive specialist Olivia Cook made the All-WNY small school second team. The Panthers went 17-2 this season, winning a Section 6 Class C2 championship.