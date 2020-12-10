Just as the winter sports season was set to begin Friday, Pennsylvania high school sports will come to a sudden standstill again.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s new mitigation rules Thursday ensure that no high school sports teams will compete or practice from Saturday until Jan. 4. His announcement about the three-week suspension of extracurricular activities came as Pennsylvania continues to see COVID-19 cases surge statewide.
Sports teams in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming and wrestling were preparing for the official opening of the season Friday.
Wolf’s announcement came just one day after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association gave the thumbs up to the winter season in a virtual meeting Wednesday.
During the PIAA meeting, the Pennsylvania Principals Association requested that the start of the winter sports seasons be delayed during the COVID surge. The PIAA Board of Directors rejected that request, as the board had a similar request before the fall seasons. The governor cited the Pennsylvania Principals Association’s plea in his guidance on his website Thursday.
PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said he favored giving schools “flexibility” in their schedules by starting the season on time but moving back the deadlines for the postseason.
“We have not seen any data to say by Jan. 1 would be better than Dec. 11 (as a start date),” Lombardi said Wednesday. “I think extracurriculars are part of the educational day and carry very high value.
“I think everyone is concerned about health and safety as illustrated by the health and safety plans that every school adopts.”
Lombardi also said Wednesday that the PIAA had not corresponded with Wolf’s office regarding any coming restrictions that would put high school sports on hold.
The fall season was successfully completed, but many teams and school districts experienced postponements, cancellations and forfeits along the way.
If high school and youth sports are allowed to resume on Jan. 4, it’s likely competitions won’t begin right away. PIAA rules require teams to have 15 practices in before they begin games, and the organization passed new measures regarding how long teams must practice if shut down due to COVID on Wednesday.
Any time a team is sidelined for 14 days, the team must practice at least four times before competing. Winter sports teams had been practicing since Nov. 20.
Wolf’s suspension of high school sports is reminiscent of the spring seasons, when the governor and Pennsylvania Department of Health delayed in-person school and sports several times before eventually forcing the sports seasons to be canceled completely.
Matt Allibone of the York Daily Record contributed to this report.