OLEAN — Alex Linderman and Jack Conroy were the first to take the court.
Amazingly, they were also the last to leave.
And by the end, their battle at No. 3 singles had decided the match.
In a pairing of players who double as two of the area’s top soccer standouts, Alex Linderman outlasted Jack Conroy in a two-hour, 10-minute affair, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, to give the Olean High tennis team a 3-2 triumph over Allegany-Limestone in a CCAA contest on Tuesday at the St. Bonaventure Fitness Center.
“The score doesn’t look that crazy,” Olean coach Ben Wright said. “It was 27 total games. But it was a marathon match, lots of deuces and points, and Alex found a way to sneak through. It was a great matchup between two great athletes (Linderman was the second-leading soccer scorer at Olean, Conroy the star goalkeeper at A-L).”
Gators star Thinus Marais won at No. 1 singles, but Olean (2-0) managed to take the other two singles matches and split the doubles contests to claim the victory. And even at first singles, Isaac Moses gave Marais a game, falling 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
“That was the best match I’ve ever seen him play,” Wright said of Moses. “Isaac, hands down, if he can play like that all season, he’s going to do really well.”
Cavan Boutillette won in straight sets at No. 2 singles and Olean’s doubles teams did their part in their first action of the season. The Huskies won by forfeit in each of their doubles matches in their season-opener a week earlier.
“We definitely have some work to do with our doubles teams,” Wright acknowledged, “but those teams had only been set since Friday, and it was their first time playing all season. They played really well, especially at second doubles (where Preston Conner and Luke Carlson won 2-0 on a second-set tiebreaker).”
Of what he described as a well-played, competitive matchup all around, Wright added: “(A-L) is solid 1-7, it definitely could have gone either way. We said it was gonna be a toss-up, it’s gonna be who shows up. I was impressed all the way around.”