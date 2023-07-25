OLEAN — Terry Gray has learned a few things during his 30 years of coaching high school football. One of them is to keep the game plan simple in all-star contests.
“If we break the huddle and five linemen all turnaround and look at the quarterback, we’re in trouble,” said Gray, the retiring Frewsburg coach who will lead the New York squad in the 49th renewal of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
New York opened its series of nine practices at Olean Intermediate Middle School on Monday night in preparation for the matchup against Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
Gray isn’t a stranger to these circumstances, having guided the New York side to victories in 2012 and 2014. He also coached in the Lions Club All-Star Classic in Buffalo early in his head coaching career.
His philosophy: “Make sure that we have the kids in the right position. Make sure that we don’t overcomplicate things.”
“All-star games are won when athletes play fast,” Gray added. “They’re all-star athletes and they’re here for a purpose. They used to tell you don’t take the athlete out of the athlete by making them think so much. We want to do a few things really well. They’re going to know what to do.”
Gray, along with defensive assistants Brendan Carter and Rob Collver, line coach Adam Loftus, and offensive assistant Trent Gray, are overseeing a roster of 33. They plan to learn the strengths and weaknesses of the players in the coming days to determine how they will attack the opponent.
“We don’t know any of that yet,” he said. “We’re getting some ideas.”
Gray said five players did not attend the opening practice, causing some concern about being short-handed at center on offense and defensive line.
“All of the sudden, you’re saying ‘I only have this many of this guy and this many of this guy,’” Gray said. “We’re getting there.”
Playing the numbers game isn’t new to Gray, who retired this spring after 23 years of leading a Frewsburg program that has struggled to fill its roster in recent years. Rob Collver is taking over the Bears in 2023 as they are expected to return to 8-man football.
“I’m tired,” Gray admitted. “I need a break. We’ve been struggling. We played 8-man and then we merged. Then we played 8-man and then we merged. It’s been tough and I’m tired. I need a recharge.”
But Gray is happy to coach one more game, his “swan song,” he said. He happily made the rounds to chat with players and fellow coaches after practice Monday as a light rain fell on the practice field.
“I’ve been coaching for so long,” Gray said. “I really believe that getting in an all-star game you have to utilize everything you’ve ever learned. It’s a good check for me. You can tell I’m excited about it.”
A New York win would even the series, as Pennsylvania pulled ahead 23-22-3 with a 27-13 victory last year.