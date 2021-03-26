The fifth annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase will begin its tryouts this Sunday.
The event matches boys and girls teams from New York and Pennsylvania, and this Covid-19 affected soccer year, the game is scheduled for Sunday, July 25, and the games will be played at either Pitt-Bradford’s Kessel Athletic Complex or Olean’s Bradner Stadium.
The first of two spring tryout sessions will find New York players at Allegany-Limestone, the boys from 2-4 p.m. and the girls from 4-6 p.m.
Pennsylvania players will gather at Warren’s War Memorial Stadium, the girls from 1-3 p.m. and the boys from 3-5 p.m.
Those who make the teams will be announced after the final spring tryout session on April 11.
Hinsdale’s John Fitzpatrick will coach the N.Y. girls, assisted by Dan Freeman (Olean), Duane Powers (Belfast), Aaron Wight (Cuba-Rushford) and Courtney Malia (Hinsdale).
The New York boys will be coached by Cuba-Rushford’s Nick Perillo, assisted by Devin Kinney (Hinsdale), Jon Luce (Allegany-Limestone), Mike Zilker (Bolivar-Richburg) and J.J. McIntosh (Portville).
Warren’s Jeremy Bickling will coach the Pennsylvania girls, assisted by Samantha Zimmerman (St. Marys), Steve Graeca (DuBois), Warren Shaw (Bradford) and Julie Esposito (Brockway).
The Pennsylvania boys will be coached by Warren’s Denny Flatt, assisted by Matt Erickson (DuBois), T.J. Weaver (Elk County Catholic), Mike Shaffer (St. Marys) and Chris Darling (Warren).