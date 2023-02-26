SALAMANCA — Sometimes, winning in the playoffs requires finding a way when it’s not your best day.
For Salamanca star Lucus Brown, that was the case Saturday afternoon. The Warriors led at halftime of their boys basketball playoff opener, 18-14, despite Southwestern holding Brown to one field goal for two points. But the Trojans had less success in slowing down his running mate, senior Andy Herrick, who scored nine in the first half. By the game’s final buzzer, Herrick’s 25 total points sparked a 61-37 victory for the top-seeded Warriors, surviving a first-half scare from the No. 16 Trojans in a Section 6 Class B2 Quarterfinal. Salamanca earned a ticket to Buffalo State College for a Thursday semifinal against No. 12 Bennett (14-8).
Junior Jaxson Ross scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, for Salamanca (19-2) and Brown had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals. Maddox Isaac added seven assists and three steals for the Warriors while Tayoni Galante grabbed five rebounds.
Warriors coach Adam Bennett recalled a three-game stretch early this season when Salamanca went 3-0 with Brown sidelined by an ankle injury. Those games showed the Warriors could lean on Herrick’s offense when needed.
“That prepares you for moments like this,” he said. “But honestly, as well as Andy played, and he played outstanding, Maddox Isaac — that’s our point guard, they didn't guard him — they were helping off of Maddox, doubling Lucus, so Maddox did a great job of adjusting in the second half. He went right to the lane and we were able to get layups off second cutters because they weren't doing that. It's really a team thing. We've got five guys that can score it, we've got good players all around and we're built around the whole team.”
BENNETT credited Brown for playing an unselfish game despite the slow offensive start.
“That's my favorite thing about Lucus: he didn't necessarily shoot the ball well today, but he's not a selfish player so he was dishing and he was getting his teammates involved,” Bennett said. “If that's what it takes, that's what it takes. We'll do anything we have to do to try to win, especially in the game.
“There's nobody that has Andy's back more than Lucus, so there's a part of Lucus that gets excited when he sees double-teams because he knows that Andy's going to have opportunities, and the other guys … I thought that was Jaxson's best game that he's ever played for us. We're used to that kind of stuff, and give Lucus credit because he plays it the right way, he doesn't get frustrated, he gets more excited than anything, and it allows us to continue to produce offensively.”
Matthew Pannes led Southwestern (12-12) with 17 points.
SALAMANCA won two regular season meetings with Southwestern, the first by five points at home and the second by 32 in Lakewood. The Trojans won three games in four days to reach the quarterfinal, but ultimately could not continue their playoff run against a CCAA West I rival.
“First of all, give them credit,” Bennett said of the Trojans. “They're well-coached. They're the best 16 seed I think in the history of Section 6 basketball playoffs. They played a tough schedule all year, Coach (Aaron) Emley does a great job and they've got good players, so they're not just going to roll over. We played a tough schedule all year and I thought that was the first time I've seen us really think about the moment a little bit in the first half and guys were more focused on what the moment was and what the game was and playing our type of basketball.”
Bennett attributed the second-half turnaround to his players working harder, rather than a schematic adjustment.
“‘We’ve got to put our minds on the job we have to do on the court and play much harder than we did in the first half,’” Bennett said of his halftime challenge. “And the second half was much more of our pace and I'm proud of the guys because it was a team effort. It wasn't just one guy, it was everybody on the floor playing hard at both ends.”
Emley said the previous meetings with Salamanca helped his team prepare for this game, but did the same for the Warriors.
“It's huge, but it works both ways,” Emley said. “We come over here and play all summer too so we play them a couple times in the summer, play them a couple times in the season and it can be a good thing but it can also be a bad thing because they know us as well as we know them.
“I'll say it again, they're just a really great basketball team. We brought the defensive battle to them and they said, ‘Alright, then let's have a defensive battle.’ And they're able to do that.”
LAST YEAR, Salamanca won two games at Jamestown Community College for the Section 6 Class C semifinal and championship, then one at Buffalo State for the regional to reach the state semifinal. Now a B school, the Warriors are headed back to Buffalo for the B2 semifinal.
“I'm proud of where the program's at,” Bennett said. “I'm proud of our kids and how hard they work day in and day out. I think they deserve to be at Buff State this year. We want to play as many games with Andy Herrick as we can possibly play. So that's where our level of focus is, regardless of where we're playing it or who we're playing against, it's desperation mode. We want to play as many games with Andy as we can play.”