SALAMANCA — Sometimes, winning in the playoffs requires finding a way when it’s not your best day.

For Salamanca star Lucus Brown, that was the case Saturday afternoon. The Warriors led at halftime of their boys basketball playoff opener, 18-14, despite Southwestern holding Brown to one field goal for two points. But the Trojans had less success in slowing down his running mate, senior Andy Herrick, who scored nine in the first half. By the game’s final buzzer, Herrick’s 25 total points sparked a 61-37 victory for the top-seeded Warriors, surviving a first-half scare from the No. 16 Trojans in a Section 6 Class B2 Quarterfinal. Salamanca earned a ticket to Buffalo State College for a Thursday semifinal against No. 12 Bennett (14-8).

 

