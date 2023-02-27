LETCHWORTH — The Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team was every bit the equal of state-ranked Pembroke … for a half.
The Wolverines, behind a handful of big shots from Aydin Sisson and Landon Barkley, actually held a 30-29 halftime lead against the top seed. Very quickly after the break, however, Pembroke demonstrated why it entered the game 20-1 and ranked No. 17 in New York among Class C teams.
The Dragons used runs of 9-0 and 6-0 to take a 47-35 lead through three quarters. They shut down B-R’s hot shooting offense almost entirely, forcing a number of turnovers to turn the tide. And they used a 14-4 fourth frame to seal a decisive 61-39 triumph in the Section 5 Class C2 semifinals on Monday night.
Pembroke will meet No. 2 York (20-2) for the C2 title on Saturday night at Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena (7 o’clock). The fifth-seeded Wolverines, who entered the night as an honorable mention in the state Class C rankings, finished the year an impressive 18-5.
Mount Morris 70, Andover/Whitesville 57
WAYLAND — Second-seeded Mount Morris (16-6) took care of Andover/Whitesville, setting up a matchup with No. 1 Jasper-Troupsburg, a 59-46 winner over Elba, for the Class D2 championship.
That game will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.
No. 3 A/W finished the season 10-12.