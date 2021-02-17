OLEAN — After two oh-so-close losses, the Olean High boys basketball team didn’t let this one come down to chance.
Olean trailed 28-24 to Allegany-Limestone at halftime Wednesday night in the Huskies’ home opener, a meeting of CCAA West I rivals and defending sectional champions. But OHS outscored A-L 37-18 in the second half to claim a 61-46 win in the first rematch between cross-town foes since the Section 6 Class B crossover final last March at Buffalo State College.
Jason Brooks poured in 21 points to lead the Huskies, including 16 in the first half, keeping Olean within striking distance. Kamdyn McClain added 14 points and Kaleb Ramadhan had 10 points.
“Allegany is a good team, there’s a reason we were down at half, but I think that they were dictating the pace of play,” said second-year OHS coach Tim Kolasinski. “They were very happy with longer possessions and a slower game; we wanted to speed it up a little bit. We were able to do that more in the second half, which played to our favor.”
OHS (1-3, 1-2) nailed nine 3-pointers from six different shooters.
Tyler Curran led A-L (2-1, 2-1) with 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Jayden Gustafson chipped in 11 points.
Olean had lost its first two league games by a combined seven points, 70-68 to Southwestern and 60-55 to Fredonia.
“What we've been talking about all along is trying to get better every day, especially in this shortened season not having time to get up to speed, which nobody has,” Kolasinski said. “We’ve been trying to not panic and get better every day. We’ve been competitive in our last two games but we took a big step forward tonight.”