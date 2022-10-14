Marcus Grove doesn’t want his team worried about complex playoff scenarios.
It’s a simple message for the Allegany-Limestone football team this week: “Win or go home.”
At 2-2 in Section 6 Class C South play entering their divisional finale against Southwestern, the Gators sit fourth. As the section splits teams from three C divisions into eight playoff slots, only the top two finishers in each division are guaranteed a spot, while two of the three third-place finishers take the final positions based on league records (with league point differential as the first tiebreaker).
So to even have a chance to climb into third place — where the playoffs still aren’t a guarantee — the Gators need a win over Southwestern, which enters Friday’s game tied for first with Salamanca and Fredonia, all at 3-1.
“We’re pretty much at the point where we understand even to have a chance of making the postseason we have to win (Friday) night,” the first-year Gators coach said. “So that’s kind of where our mindset is right now. We’ve been preaching all week, ‘win or go home,’ that kind of mindset: win and we have a chance, lose and there is no chance.”
JUST THREE weeks ago, the Gators would have been overjoyed to have this opportunity. They started 0-3 (0-2 in league) in a brutal three-game stretch against Portville, Fredonia and Salamanca. But A-L won its next three, two in league, to pull back to .500.
Grove credited A-L’s line play in the win streak, which helped unlock the offense under coach Rick Owen.
“Through the three weeks that we’ve been able to win, we’ve kind of just kept our heads down and continued to work hard each and every day at practice,” Grove said. “Us as coaches, we jumbled some guys around offensively and defensively, especially on the offensive line and on the defensive line, trying to find a unit there that works, because ultimately in football everything starts up front. The linemen (on both sides) don’t ever really get their names in the paper, all the big credit or stats. It’s always the running backs and skill guys. So we kind of preached to our guys up front, you guys get the biggest stat, you guys are responsible for that W or that L at the end of each night.”
Grove said the Gators will need to contain Jameson Walsh, who has played both quarterback and running back as needed based on injuries, and running back Matt Pannes to have a chance.
“Southwestern’s a great football team, they’ve always been a good football team, they’re a good football program from their state championship years (2008 and 2009) to the 2010s to now,” Grove said. “They’re competitive each and every year. They have a great coaching staff, they have a lot of talent.”
It’s a week full of big playoff implications for Big 30 teams, including Olean, which visits first-place Maryvale (4-0 league) in a B2 game on Friday. Tied for third, Olean (4-2, 3-2) can likely assure itself of a top-four finish and playoff spot with a win; a loss would leave them more vulnerable.
Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Saturday afternoon trip to play Clymer/Sherman/Panama will start to settle the playoff picture for the top four seeds in Class D. While Randolph is 5-0, F/E (4-1), Portville (4-1) and CSP (4-2) all have four wins entering the final weeks.
Portville has a big challenge on the horizon, hosting Randolph next week. But first the Panthers take a trip to Gowanda (2-4, 1-4) this week.
“We’ve got a big one this week with Gowanda,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said. “Their record’s not great, but they’re not that bad on film. We’ve just got to make sure we take care of business and get ready for that last week. We certainly can’t look past Gowanda and look at that Randolph game. It’s kind of a perfect scenario, it’s a set-up game for us to overlook. That’s going to be our message: make sure we’re not overlooking Gowanda.”
F/E is focused on earning a top-two seed in Class D, which it likely would with wins over CSP and in Week 8 at Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
“That’s big,” Titans coach Jason Marsh said. “We’d love to have home field advantage through the semis. So if we want that, I think it’s in our own hands, we’ve got to go and take care of business.”
Marsh expects another big challenge. Last year, the Titans and Wolfpack split two meetings, but F/E got the one that counted most, a 6-3 game on the road in the sectional semifinal.
“They’re young,” Marsh said of watching CSP on film. “They’ve got some really talented young players. But they’re really athletic. They fly around the football field, they have a great amount of team speed and that’s something that we’re looking to have to contain this week.”
CSP has a dangerous passing game, with quarterback Tate Catanese already a 1,000-yard thrower and more than half of his yardage going to Bryce Hinsdale (544)
“We can’t have blown assignments, especially on defense,” Marsh said. “They have so much team speed, if you make a mistake they’re going to make you pay for it. So the biggest thing is really containing their speed, but the best way for us to do that is to be in the right place at the right time. So we need to make sure we take care of our assignments.”