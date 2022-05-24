The call came nearly two weeks ago, and while it wasn’t a total surprise it was still sad.
Jim Snyder, for decades one of the Southern Tier’s highest profile politicians, had passed away, losing his struggle with congestive heart failure at age 86.
My relationship with “Big Jim” — 6-foot-5 and burly — was unlike most.
Apolitical all my life — but for one notable stretch — we never talked politics … not once in some 40 years. I knew of his history as Chairman of the Cattaraugus County Legislature and his two-year stint as special adviser to President George H.W. Bush, but it never came up in conversation.
Our discussions focused on sports … Syracuse basketball, for which he starred, St. Bonaventure hoops, the Bills and whatever else triggered his athletic curiosity.
We met through Jim’s friendship with Mike Abdo, the late Times Herald sports editor who hired me.
Mike had actually covered Snyder during his playing days at Olean High for the iconic Eddie Donovan, who went on to coach the Bonnies, then the Knicks and finally became the New York franchise’s president.
JIM ULTIMATELY made Syracuse his college choice and in his three varsity seasons the Orange went 42-26 including 18-7 his senior year, 1957, when it won its first-ever NCAA Regional.
Oddly, Snyder didn’t talk much about his basketball days as a center/forward, or even his stint as a baseball player, but he spoke often about his roommate, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown.
Brown played varsity basketball for two seasons and was a double-figure scorer, but by his senior year he was an All-America in both football and lacrosse en route to being a first-round NFL draft pick.
Snyder often maintained, “If possible, Jim was an even better lacrosse player (the NCAA changed the sport’s rules due to his dominance) than he was in football.”
BUT “BIG JIM” had his own stardom.
Clearly he had a high-level political presence, but many knew him as the face of the American Automobile Association, serving as the regional vice president of Western & Central New York.
A boisterous, enthusiastic, riveting story-teller, everybody knew when he was in the room and gravitated his way.
After he retired from the AAA role, I saw him most often at Bona games.
Jim had an optimum position, three seats in the corner of Section 6, at the confluence of the aisle that separates the reds and blues and the exit to the concourse. Seated directly in the corner he could visit with people from both directions.
Every game, Jim and son Joe would be there with an “honorary” seat between them.
Whenever I’d walk by in the days the media was at midcourt one level up from the scorer’s table, he’d point at the open spot, and muse, “That’s for Paula (his wife and Executive Director of Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County campus), she guaranteed me she’d come to one game a season … as you can see this one isn’t it.”
SNYDER’S funeral, which was listed as private, ended up with over 200 in attendance at Christ United Methodist Church.
And while it was sad — Paula’s eulogy was particularly touching — Rev. Ty Hall of the Church Without Walls capsulized a taped discussion he had with Jim shortly before his passing.
It struck me how at peace he was with his imminent passing and wasn’t afraid of death.
And he set some rules.
Paula had to do the eulogy, no matter how tough it was for her, and there was to be a “good meal” served after the funeral.
As Rev. Chad Sayers, of Christ United Methodist, recalled, “I asked what he meant by that … ‘steak and lobster?’ And he said, ‘Sort of.’”
Sure enough, when the service ended, those in the church exited to a huge tent out back and the entire throng was served a steak and shrimp scampi dinner.
It was so Jim.
THE LAST time we talked was during an informal lunch gathering of newspaper people at his house.
As we were leaving, Jim stopped me and said, “You know, the favorite story I’ve ever read was the one you wrote about Larry Chiarenza that won you an award.”
Sure enough he has it framed in his house.
Chiarenza was an Olean icon, a somewhat slow but beloved figure who was a dishwasher at Hastas Restaurant and a sports junkie, particularly St. Bonaventure basketball. It was often joked that he knew more about the program than the Bonnies’ assistant coaches.
He died in January of 2005, the day Bona lost to Temple at the Reilly Center.
As soon as the game ended, I sought out Jim and Olean’s most famous barber, Ray Padlo.
Both at various times picked Larry up and drove him to Bona games.
Back then, we had a Sunday paper and I was on deadline, so I turned on my recorder and let them talk. It might have been 10 minutes tops, but I knew I had the perfect word picture of Larry Chiarenza.
The piece did win a first-place award in the Associated Press New York State writing contest, but I often reminded Jim, it wasn’t a great story because I wrote it, what made it special was that two fantastic story-tellers got to use their voices.
And with Padlo having passed away over two years ago, those are now two “voices” I will dearly miss.