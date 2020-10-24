PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — It was a win 90 years in the making.
And it came against a school nearly three times its size in terms of classification numbers.
Drew Evens, Noah Archer and Trey Ayers each had big nights offensively and Port Allegany used a big fourth quarter to down Bradford, 30-6, in a non-league IU9 football matchup on Friday night.
Even after playing in the same league (the former Allegheny Mountain League) for two years (in 2016, ‘17), it was the first time Port and Bradford met on the gridiron since 1935. And it was the first time the Gators got the better of the Owls since 1930.
Evens completed 10-of-16 passes for 170 yards, two touchdowns and no picks, Archer carried 25 times for 113 yards and two TDs and Trey Ayers caught six passes for 151 yards and a score as the Gators pulled out their second-straight triumph following an 0-4 start.
After falling behind 6-0 midway through the first quarter, Port responded quickly to take an 8-6 lead and held advantage into the start of the fourth quarter. It then rattled off three unanswered touchdowns to pull away.
Evens hit Ayers on a 58-yard score and later hit Payton Spencer on a six-yard TD to give the Gators a 22-6 lead. Following an Owls turnover less than a minute later, Archer ran in from eight yards out to put the game away.
For as well as Port’s offense played, its defense came up just as big. The Gators, who were led in that area by Blaine Moses (7.5 tackles) and Taro Tanaka (6 tackles) twice stopped Bradford on long drives to keep their 8-6 lead intact at halftime. They limited the Owls to just 22 rushing yards on 22 carries and held a 300-184 advantage in total yards.
Austin Davis completed 12-of-23 passes for 163 yards, including a 63-yard TD toss to Jake Pattison, for the Owls (0-6).
Elk County Catholic 42, Cameron County 14
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Elk County Catholic used a two-headed rushing attack and a stout defensive performance to move to 4-2.
Nick Crisp ran 19 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns, including a 30-yard jaunt, and added an interception return while Sam Kaul carried 10 times for 158 yards and a 47-yard score for the Crusaders. Mason McAllister completed five passes, including a 25-yard TD pass to Joe Tettis, which opened the scoring for ECC.
Dylan Baney completed 10-of-29 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions while Devin Streich had three receptions and a 65-yard hookup with Baney for the Red Raiders (0-5).
Up 14-6 at halftime, the Crusaders scored a pair of touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away.