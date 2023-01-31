ALLEGANY — For the second-straight meeting the Allegany-Limestone girls basketball team was right there with Olean entering the fourth quarter. But for the second game in a row, the Huskies got the big quarter they needed to close it out.
Leah Williams secured another big double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds to guide Olean to a 52-42 triumph in a CCAA West I rematch on Tuesday night.
Much like in Round 1 on Jan. 5, the Gators shook off a slow start to nearly pull even with Olean through 24 minutes. In that one, Olean held a 33-29 lead before ripping off an 18-4 final frame to pull away for a 51-33 win. On Tuesday, it was clinging to a 37-35 lead before using a 15-7 fourth quarter to seal it.
Jezerae Fayson posted 10 points and six boards for the Huskies, who moved to 6-8 overall and climbed back to .500 in league play (3-3). Maddie Callen had her own monster double-double of 23 points and 20 rebounds for the Gators (2-13). Both she and Elizabeth Giardini went 5-for-6 at the free throw line.
“Allegany-Limestone played very well tonight,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “They made my girls work. We still can’t win all four quarters, but we made more in the tank (in the fourth quarter) tonight. We made our free throws and we were able to not turn the ball over.”
Said A-L coach Andrea Darrow, “It was another battle between our two teams. We stayed close through the middle of the fourth. They were able to hit a few shots in the fourth that we couldn’t answer on our end of the court.”
CCAA EAST I
Portville 56, Cassadaga Valley 36
PORTVILLE — Lilly Bentley had an all-around effort of 20 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, four steals and three assists to key Portville.
Ava Haynes collected a career-high 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Jackie Scanlon posted 13 points and four assists. Teagan Kosinski contributed five assists and three steals for the Panthers (11-2), who jumped out to a 28-8 first-quarter lead before maintaining control from there.
“If you were a Panther fan, our first quarter was fun to watch,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “The girls were smart on the press and were able to capitalize by getting a ton of tips and steals that led to transition buckets. They were unselfish and made the extra pass for the best shot. It was fun to sit back and just watch.”
Emiley Anderson had 15 points for Cassadaga Valley (10-6), but had to earn all of them.
“When we were in man, Ava guarded (Anderson),” Welty went on. “Ava’s length, speed, and athleticism can give opponents a tough time and I think she is starting to gain some confidence, so her offense is starting to catch up to her defense, which is why she had her career high. Lilly packed the stat sheets in all categories as she continues to average a double-double.”
Frewsburg 46, Salamanca 45
SALAMANCA — Lezly McComber piled up 20 points and Salamanca rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, but had its comeback effort fall short.
It was the second time in the last three games the Warriors fell by a 46-45 decision. Bella Wolfe added 11 points for Salamanca (6-9), which gave the Bears a much closer battle after dropping the teams’ first meeting, 62-30.
Jadyn Trocki had 15 points and Kaylee Cappa notched 13 for Frewsburg (5-10).
“Tough pill to swallow tonight with our fourth-quarter run coming up just short again,” Salamanca coach Joe Hinman said. “I knew this time around coming into the game was going to be different. We shut down their 3-point shooting for the most part. It just completely overwhelmed us last time up there.
“We made better adjustments with getting out on shooters. Although we lost, there are good things to take away which will make us stronger. I thought the effort was there tonight but there were definitely some plays we would like to have back, and late game situations are on me. This one stings because I think our record is better than what it shows on paper.”
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 48, Pine Valley 37
SOUTH DAYTON — Allison Rowland collected 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals to propel Ellicottville.
Dalayla Alexander (9 points) hit a pair of 3s and added four rebounds, four assists and four steals and Ryah Quinn also grabbed four boards for the Eagles (10-5), who have won eight of their last nine and remained unbeaten in league play (6-0).
Danielle West scored 11 points for the Panthers (6-9).
Franklinville 45, North Collins 29
NORTH COLLINS — Olivia Frank registered 13 points as Franklinville topped North Collins for the second time in as many nights.
Four others had between six and nine points, including nine from Megan Jackson, in another balanced effort for the Panthers (9-7), who remained within a game of Ellicottville for first in the league standings. Franklinville held NC to just 12 first-half points and stretched the lead to double digits after the break.
Hailey Jasinski had 15 points for the Eagles (2-10).
Forestville 59, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 34
FORESTVILLE — Caroline Sliwa registered 23 points and Tristian Olsen added nine to spark Forestville (3-10).
Cattaraugus-Little Valley played relatively evenly with Forestville over the final three quarters (36-30), but couldn’t overcome an early 23-4 hole. The Timberwolves fell to 2-12.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 54, Hinsdale 12
HINSDALE — Hope Russell piled up 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Fillmore bounced back from loss to GV/Belfast in convincing fashion.
Oakley Frazier added 10 points for the Eagles (10-5). Hinsdale was within 12-9 after the first quarter, but Fillmore outscored it 42-3 the rest of the way. Mikayla Miller and Sarah Tuttle both had five points for the Bobcats (0-16).