ALLEGANY — For the second-straight meeting the Allegany-Limestone girls basketball team was right there with Olean entering the fourth quarter. But for the second game in a row, the Huskies got the big quarter they needed to close it out.

Leah Williams secured another big double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds to guide Olean to a 52-42 triumph in a CCAA West I rematch on Tuesday night.

