BOLIVAR — The eight-man football era is off and running to a fast start for the Bolivar-Richburg football team, particularly for the Wolverines’ lightning quick tailback Ethan Coleman.
The 5-foot-7, 150-pound junior made his presence felt in just a handful of plays to put the Wolverines firmly in control of their home opener against Wellsville in the Section 5 8-Man football league. B-R led 30-0 after only the first quarter and 36-0 at halftime with a trio of touchdowns by Coleman: a 42-yard run and 56-yard punt return in the first and a 50-yard run in the second.
“Really proud of our effort and that’s been the biggest thing that we’ve done, whether it’s 11-man, 8-man, just go out and play hard and our kids do that for us,” B-R coach Steve Smith said. “So we’re really proud of their effort and the outcome is something we’re pleased with too.”
B-R’s big early lead gave it more than enough to cruise to a 42-24 victory over the Lions.
Coleman finished with 111 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
“We know he’s a great athlete, but he’s doing a really good job two games in, of following his blocks and looking for openings,” Smith noted of Coleman. “Once he hits that opening, he’s a game-changer with his speed. Credit the guys up front because we’re staying on out blocks and it gives him a chance to really rack up some nice runs for us, that’s for sure.”
Also for B-R, quarterback Caden Allen had 41 rushing yards on nine carries and Parker Worth had 36 on five attempts and both scored first-quarter touchdowns. Maddox Day added another in the third quarter.
Of the big first quarter, Smith offered, “I just think offensively we really clicked. Defensively we got some stops. You see it’s a quicker-paced game, it can be. We’re pleased to come out of the first quarter the way it was and then it’s just a matter of you try to manage and get guys in. I told them those are tough games for us to coach because you’re bringing a lot of guys in and out and trying to work on things. But I think ‘job done’ for us.”
Allen and Worth both snagged interceptions on defense as B-R (2-0) held Wellsville to just 2-of-15 passing. Trent Sibble made a team-high five tackles and picked up a fumble recovery. Zach Mitchell had a sack and Worth and Charles Militello combined for a sack, credited with .5 each.
Wellsville coach Bob McMorris credited B-R’s speed and strength as a reason the Wolverines pulled ahead so quickly.
“It’s kind of a combination of both,” he said. “They’re a physical team and offensively they moved us off the ball and their tailback, he ran hard. We got down early on that. And offensively we couldn’t seem to get anything going. Their pursuit was strong. We had a hard time executing. They made it hard on us. We’ll get better.”
In an early hole, Wellsville (0-2) didn’t reach B-R’s side of the field on offense until late in the second quarter. The Lions strong together three second-half touchdown drives as Xander Outman had four carries for 82 yards and a touchdown and quarterback JJ Howard had 12 carries for 64 yards and a score. Brennen Geffers also ran for a touchdown late in the fourth.
Noah Black marked a sack for the Wellsville defense.
“We got handled tonight,” McMorris said. “We’re a young, inexperienced team in a lot of positions and I know they have some youth also. But we got handled tonight and we made too many mistakes early on in the game. I like to see that they didn’t quit, they fought back in the second half. I know he called off the dogs a little bit, but it was a good confidence booster for some of these kids to get some playing time and get some work in. They held their heads up and continued to fight through the whole game. We got down too quickly. They’re a good team.”