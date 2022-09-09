BOLIVAR — The eight-man football era is off and running to a fast start for the Bolivar-Richburg football team, particularly for the Wolverines’ lightning quick tailback Ethan Coleman.

The 5-foot-7, 150-pound junior made his presence felt in just a handful of plays to put the Wolverines firmly in control of their home opener against Wellsville in the Section 5 8-Man football league. B-R led 30-0 after only the first quarter and 36-0 at halftime with a trio of touchdowns by Coleman: a 42-yard run and 56-yard punt return in the first and a 50-yard run in the second.

