CUBA — The Cuba-Rushford baseball team initially had reason to be optimistic.
After trading innings of four and two runs, the Rebels had it tied at 6 with Wellsville through the first two frames.
But the Lions kept hitting. And kept hitting some more. And by the end, they’d gotten by their cross-county rival in relatively comfortable fashion.
Alex Green went 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and four runs and Wellsville doubled up C-R on hits — 18-9 — in dispatching the Rebels, 14-6, in a non-league matchup on Monday. The Lions scratched out a run in the fourth to retake the lead, but the big blow came in the fifth when they piled up seven runs to break it open.
Cody Costello went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs and Logan Dunbar was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for the Lions (8-10). Trenton Green entered in the second and gave up two runs, but kept the Rebels off the board the rest of the way.
“Wellsville hit the ball well and made plays behind their pitcher, which we struggled to do,” said C-R coach Pat Wight, whose team committed three errors to the Lions’ zero. “I thought we matched their intensity early offensively and struggled to make the plays when we needed to.”
For C-R (11-7), Braeden Wight and Eli Sleggs both doubled and drove in two runs, Sam Grover was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Jacob Smith doubled and scored twice.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 15, Hinsdale 1
HINSDALE — Aydin Sisson went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI to key Bolivar-Richburg.
Caden Allen and Trey Buchholz both went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a triple and three runs and Allen also doubled for the Wolverines (14-4). Reiss Gaines doubled and drove in a run and Landon Barkley and James Margeson each posted two RBI.
Henry Schwartz and Robert Childs both had two hits and the latter drove in the lone run for Hinsdale (7-9). The Bobcats were within 4-1 after the fourth inning and 8-1 in the sixth, but B-R plated seven runs in its final at-bats to seal it.
“The innings that they scored their runs, they hit the ball well, they had the two triples, but we also made a lot of errors that allowed them (to keep those innings going),” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said. “I definitely think we played well for four innings, it was really just the three innings that they hit the ball and we didn’t help ourselves.”
CCAA I
Jamestown 16, Olean 4
ST. BONAVENTURE — In its penultimate game of the season, Olean fell into an 8-0 first-inning hole and could never fully recover.
The Red Raiders moved to 5-9 while the Huskies fell to 5-11. The teams will meet once more to close the regular season on Thursday.
CCAA III
Silver Creek/Forestville 7, Franklinville 6
SILVER CREEK — Caleb Fiegl hit the game-winning two-out, two-run single to cap a seventh-inning rally and give Silver Creek/Forestville the walkoff win.
Franklinville had a 6-2 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Black Knights managed to plate five runs to win it. Fiegl, Aiden Piccolo and Joe Villafranca all had two hits for SC/Forestville (10-7).
Isaac Towne (run) and Collin Mooney both had a two-run single, Bretton Blecha (run) had two hits, including a double and Noah Shenk posted three singles and scored twice for Franklinville (6-9).
The Panthers (6-9) have now been a part of six one-run games this spring, including the last three in a row, forging a 4-2 record in those contests. Franklinville loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh to create a force situation before Fiegl stepped up and won it.
“We had a tough start to the inning — a hit batter and a walk,” FCS coach Reed Mitrowski noted. “That’s a lot of pressure. (But) we had situations to score more runs and stranded runners throughout the game.
“They just got a couple of runners on, we had an error, they loaded the bases and had some timely hitting. We’re up one, two outs and load the bases for the force and Fiegl had a clutch hit. It’s a tough way to go down in a good position, but credit to them, they fought all seven (innings).”
ECIC III
Pioneer 10, Lackawanna 0
ARCADE — On his Senior Night, Ethan Werner had one of the more dominant outings by a Big 30 pitcher this year, striking out 16 in a no-hitter to key Pioneer.
Werner’s only blemishes were two walks and one error by the Panthers defense.
Jake Kopinski went 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs and Zack Carder notched a two-run double for Pioneer (10-4, 7-4).
“Obviously, it was a dominant performance on the hill for Ethen,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “On this night, it was good to see him have a moment that he’ll remember, for sure. He was just dominant. There wasn’t too much to be stressed about. He had it in control from the beginning.”