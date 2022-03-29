NEW YORK — That it’s even still playing almost felt like the end-all victory.
Indeed, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s unlikely path to this point has been well-documented, from its travel, to its treatment by tournament organizers, to the fact that, despite a mountain of adversity, it still managed to beat three Power 5 foes on the road to make it here:
The National Invitation Tournament Final Four.
In navigating those conditions, Bona earned its first true NIT road win, knocked off a No. 1 seed (Oklahoma) for the first time and won three-straight over BCS opponents … also for the first time. It accomplished so much in that whirlwind of a week that you almost forgot: Making it to Madison Square Garden was only the initial goal.
This team still has something to play for.
This team is at the doorstep of a national championship.
And that’s the new objective as Bona (23-9) prepares to meet No. 2 Xavier in the first of two NIT semifinals tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN-TV) in what promises to be a sea of brown and white at MSG.
“That was the motivation behind getting into the NIT,” coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged of playing on this stage. “Then we win the first game and it’s like, let’s go for the second one. We got some momentum and now we’re here and we’re not satisfied. The kids have accomplished one goal, now we want to try to win it.
“We can’t win it until we win the first game … but the guys are really excited; everybody’s excited — the school, the community. It should be a great atmosphere (tonight).”
FOR EVERYTHING that’s been said about Bona, the Musketeers have been just as resilient.
After downing Cleveland State in the first round, Xavier, despite the fact it had won and was still playing, parted ways with coach Travis Steele, who went 70-50 across four seasons, but failed to make an NCAA Tournament. Then in a second-round triumph over Florida, it lost starting point guard Paul Scruggs to a torn ACL.
And just after Bona overcame long odds against Virgina, the Musketeers (21-13) did the same, pulling out a 75-73 overtime triumph over Vanderbilt, sans coach and point guard, to reach the semifinals. Now, Bona will try to win the battle of teams that have persevered for the right to meet either Washington State or Texas A&M in Thursday’s championship game.
Yeah, really impressive,” Schmidt of Xavier’s run. “(It) tells you how well the coaching staff (under interim Jonas Hayes) has done, what type of kids they have; character kids. They rallied. And that’s really impressive for (those things to happen) and they still continue to win. That shows they’re a tight team, they’ve got really quality young men.”
XAVIER, also like Bona, fell a bit short of preseason expectations. Picked to finish third in the Big East, it sat on the NCAAA bubble for most of the year, but lost eight of 10 down the stretch to seal its NIT fate.
But the Musketeers, too, have made the most of their postseason opportunity. And with Scruggs (12 points) sidelined, others have stepped up.
Xavier boasts four other double-digit scorers in junior forward Jack Nunge (13 points, 7 reounds) and Zach Freemantle (10 points) and guards Colby Jones (11 points) and Nate Johnson (10 points). Freemantle had a team-best 16 points off the bench in the win over Vanderbilt. Senior guard Adam Kunkel made the go-ahead layup with 57 seconds remaining and has scored 14 points in two NIT games after averaging eight in the regular season.
For the Bonnies, though, the key might be controlling Nunge, the 7-foot Iowa transfer, who’s both a low post threat and one of the Musketeers’ best 3-point shooters (34-of-93, 37 percent).
“He’s both inside and outside; sometimes he’s more effective on the perimeter,” Schmidt said of Nunge, who tallied 10 points, three blocks and hit two 3s against the Commodores. “He’s seven feet, you switch it, they take him inside; he’s long, he’s athletic … he’s had a heck of a year. He’s one of the reasons why they’ve had so much success and one of the reasons why they’re so hard to guard.”
He added, “They got other players, but you really have to do a good job on that ball screen stuff because he can knock down that 3 at a high percentage.”
IF BONA, a favorite for the first time in this tournament, is going to play for a national title, it’ll first have to get by an old Atlantic 10 foe.
Xavier won 12 of the last 13 over Bona before bolting for the Big East, including a 66-64 triumph in the teams’ final meeting, in January 2013. The Bonnies’ one triumph, however, was a big one: a 67-56 triumph over a Chris Mack-led Musketeers team for the A-10 Tournament championship in 2012.
And though the squads haven’t met in nine years, the Bonnies understand: This is still a nationally relevant Xavier program, one of the next four out of this year’s NCAA field.
“They’re a good defensive team, they get out in the open court, they attack the paint, they’re in the Final Four for a reason,” Schmidt said. “They’ve had a heck of a season. I know at the end they didn’t play as well down the stretch and that’s probably the reason why they didn’t get into the NCAA Tournament, but they’re as good as anybody.”
The hope is that in addition to their own inspired play of late, the equivalent of what will surely be “Reilly Center East” will again help put the Bonnies over the top.
“I’m not surprised one bit,” Schmidt said of the fan support. “That’s probably the one thing we talked about when the kids decided to play in the NIT, was just imagine if we could get to Madison Square Garden what the support would be like. It’s exciting for them, it’s exciting for our program and we’re really looking forward to it.
“You couldn’t ask for anything more.”