ELLICOTTVILLE — Trailing by seven entering its last league game of the season, the Ellicottville boys basketball team turned to its seniors to bring home another perfect CCAA East II season.
The Eagles outscored Franklinville 24-4 in the fourth quarter, with all 24 points being scored by a trio of seniors (Clayton Rowland, Leif Jimerson and Wyatt Chudy) in their third varsity season. The dominant fourth quarter pushed Ellicottville ahead for a 61-48 victory Tuesday night.
“It was a hard-fought game all game long,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “For a stretch in the second quarter, we lost our composer and Franklinville took advantage of it. In the fourth, and really all of the second half, we came out with a little calmer demeanor. In the fourth quarter they stayed up with their pressure and we were able to get a few easy baskets.
“We just attacked the basket more. In the first half we were settling for too many outside shots.
We did a lot better job on that and we were able to finish shots in the second half.”
East II outright champions the last three seasons and the last six including shared titles, Ellicottville has won 38 consecutive league games.
Jimerson scored a game-high 25 points, while Rowland had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Chudy added 12 points.
“It’s really special for all the seniors to experience this,” McCann said. “Whether they’ve played two years or three years, they haven’t lost a league game. It’s a very impressive stretch for those seniors. I think that was part of their motivation in the second half to close this one out.”
For Franklinville, Logan Frank had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Beau Bielecki scored 13 points and Blake Frank had nine rebounds.
IAC SEMIFINALS
New Life Christian 75, Christian Central 53
AMHERST — Second-seeded New Life Christian cruised to the finals on the IAC playoffs, powered by 36 points and 14 rebounds from Timothy Hutter.
Judah Ampiah-Kwofi added 14 points and 17 rebounds for New Life (6-11) and Prince Terrison had 12 points.
“Judah was a monster tonight,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “He was really able to control the middle, scoring most of his 14 through offensive rebounds.
“Timothy was huge, scoring 15 points in the decisive third quarter I also thought that Prince Terrison played the best overall game of his career through his hustle and intensity in every facet of the game.”
New Life will play Archbishop Walsh, which also won on Tuesday, in the IAC championship game Thursday (7:45 p.m.) at Gow School.
Archbishop Walsh 75, Gow School 32
OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh won its second consecutive game over Gow School, this time to advance to the IAC Championship with a semifinal victory.
Xavier Laverty paced the top-seeded Eagles (7-2) with 29 points. Max Garvin chipped in 14 points and Patrick Tufino had eight assists with nine points.
“It was good everybody got a chance to play and we had eight different guys score,” Walsh coach Andy Moore said. “We did a good job moving the ball and making the extra pass, getting everybody involved.”
Marc Burris had 11 points for No. 4 Gow School.
CCAA EAST I
Portville 57, Gowanda 36
PORTVILLE — Portville (6-4, 4-3) played solid defense all night, holding Gowanda to 18 points in each half and Joe Long and Maxx Yehl both had double-doubles.
Yehl scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and five steals and Long had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Luke Petruzzi scored 11 points and Kyle Mathes had three assists and four steals.
Gowanda fell to 4-8.
“I was proud of the effort I got out of the seniors tonight and really proud of the continued effort of Joe Long,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “He made a switch over from wrestling to basketball this year and he’s starting to put it together.
“Defensively we had a real nice effort holding them to 28 points in the first half.”
CCAA EAST II
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 49, Forestville 37
CATTARAUGUS — Double-doubles from Eli Perkins and John Visnesky paced Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Visnesky made four 3-pointers in a 16-point, 12-rebound performance while Perkins had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Also for the T-Wolves, Josh Halterman scored 12 points and Gage Furl dished out eight assists.
For Forestville, Javier West scored 23 points with four rebounds and two steals.
CCAA WEST I
Southwestern 66, Allegany-Limestone 48
ALLEGANY — Calvin Ricker poured in 34 points to lift Southwestern (9-3).
Tyler Curran led Allegany-Limestone (7-5) with 21 points in the loss. Anthony DeCapua scored 12 points with three steals and Hudson Kwiatkowski pulled down seven rebounds.
Nate Johnson had 14 points and Aiden Kennedy scored 13 points for the Trojans.
AT AMHERST New Life Christian (75)
Hutter 17 0-1 36, Ampiah-Kwofi 6 2-4 14, Terrison 5 0-0 12, Ofori 1 1-2 4, No Nortey 3 0-0 9. Totals: 32 3-5 75.
Christian Central (53)
Norcutt 5 2-2 15, Baldwin 6 2-2 14, Lewis 2 0-0 6, Lux 2 0-0 6, Hughes 1 0-0 2, McFarland 1 0-0 2, Ciffa 2 0-0 5, Kaufman 1 0-0 3, Charland 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 4-6 53. NLC 16 33 57 75 CC 13 24 39 53
Three-point goals: NLC 8 (Hanson-Nortey 3, Terrison 2, Ofori, Hutter 2); CC 9 (Norcutt 3, Lewis 2, Lux 2, Ciffa). Total fouls: NLC 8, CC 6. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Gow School (32)
Deronette 3 1-2 7, Walcher 1 0-2 2, Burris 4 2-2 11, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Russell 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 3-6 32.
Archbishop Walsh (75)
Quinn 3 0-0 8, Laverty 11 2-2 29, K. Przybyla 2 0-0 4, Swenson 3 0-0 6, J. Przybyla 1 0-0 3, Tufino 3 2-4 9, Maine 2 0-2 4, Garvin 6 0-0 14. Totals: 30 4-8 75. Gow 9 16 24 32 Walsh 24 45 62 75
Three-point goals: Gow 1 (Burris); Walsh 11 (Quinn 2, Laverty 5, J. Przybyla, Tufino, Garvin 2). Total fouls: Gow 8, Walsh 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT PORTVILLE Gowanda (36)
Rosier 3 0-2 7, Herman 1 3-4 6, Ondus 1 0-0 2, Ma. Browning 1 0-1 2, Golden 1 0-1 2, Ruff 3 0-2 8, My. Browning 3 1-2 7, Kamisnki 1 0-1 2. Totals: 14 4-13 36.
Portville (57)
Mathes 1 0-0 3, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Long 5 0-0 10, Stone 1 0-0 2, N. Petrszak 2 0-0 4, Petruzzi 5 1-2 11, Yehl 9 2-4 20, L. Petryszak 0 2-4 2, Kenjockety 1 1-1 3. Totals: 25 6-11 57. Gowanda 12 18 24 36 Portville 13 28 40 57
Three-point goals: Gowanda 4 (Rosier, Herman, Ruff 2); Portville 1 (Mathes). Total fouls: Gowanda 15, Portville 17. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Forestville (37)
West 9 3-4 23, Willmore 1 0-0 3, Szumigala 2 1-25, Palmer 2 0-2 4, Hemphill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-8 37.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (49)
Allen 1 0-0 2, Perkins 5 3-7 14, Volk 2 1-1 5, Halterman 3 4-5 12, Visnesky 6 2-2 16. Totals: 17 10-15 49. Forestville 4 15 22 37 Catt-LV 18 22 38 49
Three-point goals: Forestville 3 (West 2, Willmore); CLV 7 (Visnesky 4, Halterman 2, Perkins). Total fouls: Forestville 15, CLV 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Franklinville (48)
Bielecki 6 0-0 13, B. Frank 3 1-3 8, Terwilliger 2 4-6 8, L. Frank 6 4-6 18. Totals: 17 9-15 48.
Ellicottville (61)
Jimerson 11 3-4 25, Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Rowland 5 2-3 13, Chudy 5 1-2 12, Grinols 4 0-0 9. Totals: 26 6-9 61. Franklinville 11 32 44 48 Ellicottville 12 23 37 61
Three-point goals: F’ville 4 (Bielecki, B. Frank, L. Frank 2); E’ville 3 (Rowland, Chudy, Grinols). Total fouls: F’ville 15, E’ville 12. Fouled out:
Peters (F).
JV:
Ellicottville won.
AT ALLEGANY Southwestern (66)
Kennedy 5 3-5 13, Johnson 6 1-1 14, Ricker 13 8-9 34, Pannes 2 1-2 5, Munir 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 13-17 66.
Allegany-Limestone (48)
A. Giardini 2 0-0 4, Curran 9 3-4 21, Delong 2 0-0 6, DeCapua 3 5-6 12, H. Kwiatkowski 1 0-0 3, Gustafson 1 0-3 2. Totals: 18 8-13 48. SW 17 32 50 66 A-L 10 25 33 48
Three-point goals: SW 1 (Johnson); A-L 4 (Delong, DeCapua, H. Kwiatkowski). Total fouls: SW 16, A-L 16. Fouled out: Curran (AL).