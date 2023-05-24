PORTVILLE — Tied 1-1 through three innings with the Portville softball team, Chautauqua Lake plated five runs in the fourth to take control of a Section 6 Class C semifinal on Wednesday.
The Thunderbirds knocked off the top-seeded Panthers, 7-3.
Chautauqua Lake pitcher Olivia Herrington held Portville to four hits in a complete game, striking out 15 batters with one walk.
“Credit to Chautauqua Lake, Olivia Harrington is tough, she did a great job on the mound,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “Their pitching was exceptional. I was very proud of our girls. We fought the whole way, it was nip-tuck. In the fourth inning they extended a little bit of a lead against us and we weren't able to get a timely hit or a big inning to rally back from that.”
Bella Morales tripled and had an RBI for No. 1 Portville (14-5). Teagan Kosinski (run, stolen base), Madison Ford (run, stolen base) and Kelsey Bradford added singles for the Panthers. Pitcher Alisha Dickerson struck out eight and walked two.
No. 4 Chautauqua Lake (12-3) marked nine hits, with two each from Cayzlee Johnson (double, two runs) and Lucy Gates (double, two RBI, run).
Portville ends the season after a CCAA East II championship (13-0 in league play) and will graduate five seniors.
“Super proud of our seniors and the leadership that they displayed. I was very proud,” Torrey said. “We knew this season was going to (have) a little bit of a learning curve and some girls needed to step up and I think they all did. I'm just very proud of their effort. You'd always like to go just one more game, but they fought the entire game and I'm very proud of their effort tonight.”
CLASS D SEMIFINAL
Westfield 16, Ellicottville 0
WESTFIELD — Top-seeded Westfield held Ellicottville to three hits as it rolled to the sectional championship game.
For the top-seeded Wolverines (19-1), Hailey Dellow went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a home run and Mackenzie Schumacher (double) and Sydney Hotchkiss both went 4-for-5.
Hailey Dellow struck out 11 with three hits and no walks for Westfield.
No. 4 Ellicottville concludes the season at 10-6.