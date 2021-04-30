BOLIVAR — Emma Fletcher registered 11 kills and six digs and the South Seneca girls volleyball team ended a strong B-R season with a 3-0 sweep in a Section 5 Class D2 semifinal on Friday night.
Chloe Shaulis posted seven aces and three digs while Logan Shaulis contributed four blocks, five kills and five digs for the third-seeded Falcons (12-3), who took it, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21.
For No. 2 B-R, Jianna Nix racked up 16 kills, 14 digs, three aces and two blocks and was also named to the Class D2 All-Tournament Team. Brena Walp had seven kills, 14 digs and two aces.
“We had a great season and did a lot of things we haven’t done in Bolivar-Richburg volleyball,” said coach Demi Elliott, whose team finished 11-3. We are excited to work hard the next two months in the offseason and come back stronger in August.”
CLASS D3 SEMIFINALS
C.G. Finney 3, Fillmore 0PENFIELD — Fillmore pushed C.G. Finney to the brink in Set 3, but ultimately fell, 25-10, 25-9, 25-3.
Top-seeded Finney moved to 14-2 and will host No. 3 Batavia-Notre Dame in Sunday’s championship. The fifth-seeded Eagles finished the year 8-9.
Batavia-Notre Dame 3, Houghton 2
HOUGHTON — In a wild back-and-forth affair in which three sets needed extra points, Batavia-Notre Dame first rallied from a 1-0 deficit and then fended off Houghton for an incredible 28-30, 26-24, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19 victory.
Amelia McCulley collected 17 kills, three blocks and five aces while Lindsey Weidman had 11 kills and three blocks for the third-seeded Irish (11-5). Emily Tankeh had a big outing of 14 digs, 12 kills, six aces and four blocks while Jess Prentice added 34 digs, five kills and two aces for No. 2 Houghton.
The Panthers finished the season 9-3.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS C2 SEMIFINALLeRoy 3, Wellsville 0LEROY — Wellsville fell in a battle of unbeatens and had its season come to an end with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 sweep by powerhouse LeRoy.
Brooklyn Stisser recorded four kills and five digs while Makenna Dunbar added three kills and Jaelyn Knapp chipped in two kills and five digs for the fourth-seeded Lions, who finished the season 12-1.
Top-seeded LeRoy moved to 12-0 and will meet Bloomfield in Sunday’s championship.
“LeRoy did a great job at placing the ball (in) whatever areas we didn’t have covered,” Wellsville coach Selena Steiner said. “Our girls lost stamina after the first match and couldn’t seem to get it back. We had a great season, however, and I’m proud at how far we came as a team.”
CCAA EAST Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Forestville 0
FORESTVILLE — Calli Murphy posted four aces and 10 digs to key Cattaraugus-Little Valley to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 sweep.
Joslyn Harris served up 12 points and had a strong defensive effort with 19 digs for the Timberwolves (6-5), who have won a season-best three matches in a row.
NON-LEAGUESalamanca 3, Archbishop Walsh 0OLEAN — Jaeden Hubbard totaled five kills and two aces and Jillian Rea notched seven aces, two kills and two assists to lead Salamanca, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14.
Madison Hoag had six aces, Makayla Burch had five aces, two kills, four assists while Morgan Maybee chipped in three aces and four helpers for the Warriors (4-7).
For Walsh (0-11), Alex Hays and eighth-grader Mychal Forney each had three aces and Kamrynn Flagg had two kills.