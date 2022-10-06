A week ago at this time, the Big 30’s New York football teams were at a bit of a collective crossroads.
A couple of squads had just suffered their first loss of the year. Olean was coming off an ugly 34-0 setback to drop to 2-2. Two teams — Randolph and Bolivar-Richburg — sat idle, subjects of an unanticipated bye week due to forfeitures.
And the question at that time was: How will this group respond? Perhaps it was no surprise given the kind of year it’s having, but the blue side of the border answered in as emphatic a fashion as could have been expected.
Six of the eight teams in the playoff picture won in Week 6, and did so going away, topping those opponents — all from outside the Big 30 — by an average score of 32-8.
Allegany-Limestone, while trying to creep back into the Class C South conversation, blasted Chautauqua Lake, 34-0, for consecutive wins. Franklinville/Ellicottville took care of business in a 28-6 victory over Frewsburg. And the Cardinals and Wolverines displayed no rust after a week off, winning their contests by scores of 54-6 and 40-7, respectively.
Maybe the two most impressive triumphs, however, belonged to Olean and Portville.
AT OLEAN, the outlook seemed even a little bleak — at least on paper. The Huskies were hosting a Cheektowaga outfit that had won by two scores (30-14) over the Falconer/Cassadaga Valley group that had just handed Olean a 34-0 defeat. But whether it was coaching, matchups, more talent or sheer determination, the sports syllogism that might have suggested Olean was in for a long night never materialized.
The Huskies, behind two “pick-sixes” from senior Cade Anastasia, a Week 5 Connolly Cup Player of the Week honoree, actually held a late 28-12 lead before hanging on in the last minute for a potentially season-saving 28-20 victory. And now, instead of a costly three-game slide, the Huskies have some newfound momentum heading into a “need it” game with last-place Lake Shore and a huge matchup with league leader Maryvale in Week 7.
And with that, they remain very much in control of their playoff destiny rather than on the outside looking in with three games remaining.
PORTVILLE, too, was in a precarious position. The Panthers had just dropped an overtime heartbreaker to F/E and, eight days later, were on the road against a Clymer/Sherman/Panama team that’s been a Class D power in recent years and had as much at stake as Portville did.
Enter what has become arguably the best defense among NY teams this fall.
Portville picked up a safety en route to a 2-0 first-half lead and held typically high-powered C/S/P to just a fourth-quarter field goal in coming away with a massive 9-3 victory. Caiden Zollinger had the tackle in the end zone and finished with a team-high seven stops for the Panthers, who had four sacks, including one each plus a tackle for loss from Luke Haberly and Zander Keim, and produced two turnovers.
And though all eight playoff-seeking NY teams have had flashes, or sustained stretches, of defensive dominance this year, Portville may just be at the head of that pack. The Panthers have allowed just three touchdowns in regulation (plus one more to F/E in OT) and a total of 33 points through five games, or an average of 6.6 per.
With this latest performance, they not only avenged a 34-8 loss to C/S/P from last season, but kept themselves in the hunt for the No. 2 seed (and a second home game) in the Section 6 Class D playoffs. For coach Josh Brooks’ team to get there, however, it will likely need an F/E loss to C/S/P and a win over mighty Randolph in its regular season finale.
OVERALL, it was about as successful a week as one could have asked from local teams. Yes, Salamanca and Pioneer, teams that had gotten off to particularly strong starts, both lost, but those setbacks came to Southwestern and Iroquois, a pair of powerhouses that rank No. 6 and 1 in the Western New York Small School poll, respectively.
And both still remain in solid playoff standing in Class C South and Class B1, respectively. The Warriors, in particular, have a golden chance to get back on track this Friday in hosting last-place Chautauqua Lake.
But that Small School poll is as good an indication as any of just how strong a season it’s been for local teams — and just how far these programs have come from some of the lean years in the 2010s, and 2014 in particular, when four total NY teams finished with a winning record and only two made the sectional playoffs.
Randolph took its usual place at No. 2 (behind Iroquois), but the Big 30 claimed four of 10 spots, with F/E checking in at No. 7 and Portville and Salamanca coming in tied at No. 8, and Olean moving into the also receiving votes category.
That’s certainly something to build on down the stretch.