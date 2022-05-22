The postseason has arrived and several area baseball and softball teams could be in line for deep runs.
But for some sectional contenders, the end could come at any moment: not just for the season, but for their seniors’ athletic careers.
Last year, the Portville baseball team went as far as it could — with no state tournament — but fell in the Section 6 Class C championship game to Gowanda. Both of those teams are set to have high seeds again after this morning’s seeding meet, with Portville (17-1) in line for the No. 1 spot. And this time, teams have a chance to play for a state title, with the first NYSPHSAA spring championships since 2019.
“Every year I talk about how, especially for the seniors, this is it,” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “When you lose your last soccer game or your last basketball game, you can turn the page, ‘I’ve got this season to look forward to or track, whatever your spring (sport) is.’ This is it. Whether we win a state title or we lose on Tuesday, within the next three weeks, it’s over. So I think there’s a sense of finality to the spring season. We’ve got a big group of seniors, a lot of guys who have been with us for a long time and there’s just a sense of finality now that, ‘alright, it’s real.’ If we lose a game, it’s over.”
PORTVILLE GOT a playoff taste on Thursday night, Matz said, in its regular season finale at Salamanca. Portville got out to a 12-0 lead, but had to hold on to win 12-8.
“You’re on the road, you get a lead, but the beauty about baseball and softball is there’s no clock to bail you out,” he said. “You still have to get the outs, you still have to make the plays. In the playoffs, anything can happen.
“I was talking to the kids the other day, we were a high seed five or six years ago and we hosted Barker. They’ve got to drive two-plus hours to get here and we won, but it was a 2-1 game. So you get into the playoffs and anything can happen and obviously this is it.”
Matz liked his team’s response to those rocky later innings on Thursday, staying cool even in a five-run sixth.
“At one point I went out to make a mound visit and calm everybody down and they’re already calm,” he said. “They’re playing music (over the loudspeaker) while I was out there, Luke Petryszak looks at me and says. ‘I really like this song, what’s it called?’ They’re like, ‘we’ve got this, it’s OK.’ That’s a special ability when everybody around you is losing their heads, but you can keep yours; that’s a mark of somebody who’s mentally with it.
“It could have been a close game like it was or we could have been up 12 and you wouldn’t have known the difference.”
FROM ITS CCAA Div. III to non-league challenges, Matz thinks his team has faced playoff-quality opponents this season.
“Canisius obviously gave us very good looks,” he said. “We got Wellsville twice. And then when you look at our league, Silver Creek, Salamanca, I fully expect (to make runs in Class C) … I think Franklinville and Ellicottville will both make deep runs in the Ds, so I think we’ve all readied each other.”
Just down the road on Route 417, another Big 30 school also entered the postseason with just one loss as Bolivar-Richburg topped Campbell-Savonarola 5-3 on Thursday to finish 19-1. The Wolverines have won a sectional title the last three contested seasons (2018, 2019 and 2021), including Section 5 Class C2 last spring and will have a top seed in C3 to start next week’s playoffs.
The Big 30 has nine baseball teams entering the New York postseason at .500 or better: Pioneer (10-5) in Class A; Olean (9-6) and Wellsville (10-9) in Class B; B-R (19-1), Portville (17-1) and Salamanca (12-7) in Class C; and Fillmore (13-3), Franklinville (10-4) and Ellicottville (9-9) in Class D.
ALLEGANY COUNTY has several highly ranked softball teams looking poised for deep postseason runs. In the latest New York State Sportswriters’ Association rankings, Bolivar-Richburg (17-1) is No. 1 in Class C, Wellsville (16-3) No. 3 in Class B and Friendship/Scio (13-4) No. 6 in Class D. Over in Section 6, Portville (15-1) ranked sixth in Class C.
Portville (C) and Olean (B1) both have No. 2 seeds in the Section 6 playoffs. F/S has the No. 2 seed in Section 5 Class D1, B-R the No. 3 seed in C3 and Wellsville the top seed in B2.
“Every coach wants their team to be peaking at the start of the postseason and I think we’ve worked very hard to get to this point,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said of his Lions.
Wellsville’s only losses in New York were to the No. 3 ranked Class AA team in the state (Corning) and the No. 1 team in C (B-R), and the Lions avenged the latter in a 9-2 win on May 9. Wellsville handled a tough schedule well, especially considering its youth: it starts just one senior and one junior, with the rest being freshmen or sophomores.
“We purposely scheduled a very difficult, challenging assortment of teams and I feel like our young ladies met those challenges,” Burke said. “Certainly there were some ups and some downs during the course of the season but I’m very proud with how they’ve handled themselves this season and I think they’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do to prepare for the postseason.”
What have those youngsters learned through the season?
“Our team over the course of the season has gained kind of a quiet confidence in their ability to step on the field against really good competition,” Burke said, “and win or lose that’s something that we strive for, to have our teams step up and meet challenges. I think that has been a nice area of growth for this particular group this season.”
The rankings certainly suggest a long postseason run is possible for Wellsville, but Burke doesn’t want his team to be concerned with anyone but the next opponent: Monday night against the winner of Friday’s Dansville-North Rose Wolcott game.
“We’re certainly not going to take any team for granted,” he said. “We’re going to focus on one game at a time and take care of that game before we even look ahead in the bracket. It’s just about staying focused and being in the present and we’re going to handle that one game at a time.”