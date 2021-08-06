BRADFORD, Pa. -- Nearly 50 years later, it’s become a link between past and present.
Bob South recently happened upon an Olean resident who played in the first Big 30 Charities Classic in 1974. The wife of tonight’s honorary captain for New York was a cheerleader in that same contest.
The former Big 30 All-Star Football Game, originally named for Don Raabe, has endured for so long that not only have fathers and uncles played in it, but grandfathers too (related story this page). Those familial bonds, between fathers and sons, teammates and coaches -- alongside its charitable endeavors -- have become one of the pillars upon which the Charities Classic has been built. And it’s one of the primary reasons that its committee was so steadfast in bringing the game back this year.
“I think our reputation far exceeds the expectations of these kids that, ‘Oh I want to play in the Big 30 game,’” said South, the committee chairman. “‘Well, my father played in that game, or my uncle.’ People come up to me and say, I played in such-and-such (year).
“I can’t remember everybody, but they remember the game … what can I say?”
IN THE 735 days since the last edition, the game’s organizers have experienced a range of emotions.
They were “heartbroken” when they had to cancel the 2020 contest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were mired in uncertainty when Pennsylvania went forward with a regular fall season and New York was forced to sweat out its football-playing prospects. And they were overwhelmed, but welcomingly so, when the latter managed an abbreviated spring campaign, leaving a much smaller window to assemble New York’s roster and officially move forward with Game No. 47
“We didn’t start inviting players until March,” South noted. “I mean, we really hustled (during the spring) to have a team for New York State. So it was really a challenging time for us to get everything done that we knew we had to get done by (today).”
All along, however, the committee pushed forward.
From as far back as September, it prepared as if there was going to be football on that first Saturday in August. It readied for any restrictions that might be in place (including arranging to have the game streamed over Zoom) and overcame the obstacles in its path (unable to access Pitt-Bradford, where it had typically staged both its media day and banquet, it found a new location for those events at the Lewis Run firehall).
It did these things to fill a void that had existed since Aug. 3, 2019, the night Pennsylvania rallied to force the second tie in ‘Classic’ history. It did them to ensure that money could again be raised for worthy causes.
And it did them to make certain that a second class of seniors wouldn’t miss out on the Big 30 experience … and the memories that ultimately come with it.
And now?
“Now it’s all coming together,” South said Tuesday.
“The guys all accepted what we had to do,” he went on. “There was no wait-and-see attitude. We knew what was happening; our committee is fabulous at getting the information from the coaches, and the kids were great. We sent out the invitations and a lot of them were back in a week -- (Homecoming) queens and cheerleaders, same thing.”
SOUTH acknowledged there was a point in December where doubts about the 2021 contest began to creep in.
But as the harshness of winter gave way to the hope of spring, as the number of vaccinations went up and cases went down, as sponsors held firm in their commitment, the resolve for its return only grew stronger.
Why?
“The communities need it,” South maintained. “I think it helps the communities take one more step forward to normalcy. We went into this year with the mindset that we’re going to play this game. If we played it with no fans, we were going to Zoom it … we had (people asking for the link) because we were getting requests from Florida, Texas, people all over the country who want to watch our game.”
He added with a laugh, “Well, we must be doing something right.”
AFTER A year away, the players and coaches are relishing a return to Bradford High’s Parkway Field.
Pennsy, remember, despite playing a “normal” fall campaign, had to settle for a condensed schedule after getting off to a late start. New York had it even worse, being given a five-game slate that was hastily wedged between the winter and spring seasons. This year, more than ever, even one more game is being viewed as a gift.
And after being confined by the coronavirus until just recently, South believes that local football fans feel the same way.
“I think so … I think people are jumping at the bit for something,” he said. “Luckily, we’re the first ‘something’ to start the fall season and into the school year.”
The other positive to emerge after having to cancel, for the first time, last summer? Area sponsors and businesses have been more inclined to want to help (and donate), to make up for what went missing in 2020. And that’s what has already made the 47th renewal of the Charities Classic a success.
“The unique part is, we are going to have one of our better games monetarily,” South allowed. “Our corporate sponsors were more than generous - a lot of them pitched in extra this year. We don’t normally have that many, but I think they want something good to happen too.
“(It’s) connected to our philosophy of helping others. That’s our biggest thing. Our biggest thing is we do this to help others. That’s what’s on our program.”
