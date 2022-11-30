CUBA — Even with a handful of its top players back, there were first-game jitters.
Then, too, the Cuba-Rushford boys basketball team had a difficult time stopping C.J. Estep over the first eight minutes, as he had 10 points in the frame. And as a result, the Rebels actually trailed, 18-16, heading into the second quarter.
Quickly, though, C-R managed to calm the nerves and get a couple of bodies around Estep. And from there, behind a remarkably balanced scoring effort, it was pretty much all Rebels the rest of the way.
Jacob Smith and Cayden Joy both had 11 points and C-R used a big second and third quarter to pull away for a 70-46 non-league victory on Wednesday night. The Rebels outscored A/W 23-7 in the second stanza to bring a 39-25 lead into halftime and 23-9 in the third to essentially put it away at 62-34.
Eight players tallied between five and 11 points for the Rebels, who had a third double-digit scorer in Hunter Scott (10 points). C-R also hit eight treys, with Smith, Scott and Finn Ricketts all knocking down a pair.
Estep finished with a game-high 24 points for the Panthers, but was held to four across the middle two quarters as C-R took control. Jack Belmont added 11 points for Andover/Whitesville (0-1).
“I think we came out a little nervous and shaky for our first game of the season,” interim C-R coach Rob Wight said. “Once we settled in I was proud of our defensive effort in the middle quarters that allowed us to stretch our lead. Our seniors did a great job setting the tempo and our young bench guys brought the energy and followed their lead.”
GIRLS
TUESDAY
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 38, Archbishop Walsh 31
CATTARAUGUS — Payton Howard’s 17 points marked a game-high for Archbishop Walsh, but a big fourth quarter lifted Cattaraugus-Little Valley to the win.
Howard made five 3-pointers for the Eagles (0-1).
Emma Gassman scored six of her team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-0).
Arkport/Canaseraga 36, Genesee Valley/Belfast 30
ARKPORT — Arkport/Canaseraga’s Caitlyn Gilman scored a game-high 15 points to lead her team past Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Payton O’Dell added 12 points for A/C (1-0).
GV/B led 13-12 at halftime, but was outscored 24-17 in the second half. Mary Hamer scored 10 points for GVB (0-1).
AT CUBA Andover/Whites. (46)
Perkins 0 1-2 1, Belmont 4 0-0 11, Estep 7 9-10 24, Cutler 0 1-2 1, Calladine 3 0-0 7, Niedermaier 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 11-15 46.
Cuba-Rushford (70)
Wight 3 0-0 6, Smith 4 1-2 11, Brooks 4 0-0 9, Frank 2 1-2 5, Scott 4 0-0 10, Bello 1 4-4 6, Ricketts 3 0-0 8, Clayson 1 0-0 2, P. Joy 1 0-0 2, C. Joy 4 2-2 11. Totals: 27 8-10 70. Andover/Whites. 18 25 34 46 Cuba-Rushford 16 39 62 70
Three-point goals: A/W 5 (Belmont 3, Estep, Calladine); C-R 8 (Smith 2, Brooks, Scott 2, Ricketts 2, C. Joy). Total fouls: A/W 14, C-R 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Cuba-Rushford, 44-42
GIRLS AT CATTARAUGUS Archbishop Walsh (31)
Kirkwood 2 0-0 4, Howard 5 2-2 17, Saba 2 0-2 6, Iwata 0 4-6 4. Totals: 9 6-10 31.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (38)
West 1 0-0 2, Benzel 3 2-4 8, Spink 2 0-0 4, Gassman 4 2-4 10, West 1 2-3 4, Butcher 1 0-0 2, Ly 0 0-2 0, Osgood 4 0-0 8. Totals: 16 6-13 38. Walsh 10 17 29 31 CLV 12 14 24 38
Three-point goals: Walsh 7 (Howard 5, Saba 2); CLV 0. Total fouls: Walsh 11, CLV 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT ARKPORT Genesee Valley/Belfast (30)
Drozdowski 0 4-4 4, Sullivan 1 2-2 4, Procton 2 2-2 6, Grusendorf 1 1-2 3, Mackenzie 1 0-0 3, Hamer 5 0-2 10. Totals: 9 9-12 30.
Arkport/Canaseraga (36)
Kellogg 1 0-0 3, Groves 1 0-0 2, O’Dell 4 1-3 12, Gilbert 0 1-2 1, Herman 1 0-0 3, Gilman 7 1-4 15. Totals: 15 3-9 36. GVB 4 13 21 30 A/C 3 13 23 36
Three-point goals: GVB 1 (Mackenzie); A/C 3 (Kellogg, O’Dell, Herman). Total fouls: GVB 10, A/C 15. Fouled out: None.