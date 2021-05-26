PORT ALLEGANY — This year’s Father’s Day will mark a dream come true for Port Allegany’s football coaches.
Head coach Justin Bienkowski will be spending that morning with his family and then going to do what he loves most — coaching football.
Bienkowski was selected to be the head coach of the North team in this year’s Frank Varischetti All-Star game in Brockway, Pa., which will take place on Friday, June 25. The squad’s first practice will be Father’s Day, June 20.
“The majority of my staff are fathers, so there’s no better way to spend Father’s Day than doing football,” Bienkowski said. “I’m just so darn excited to get down and meet the kids, enjoy the process, hang out with some really talented kids that I’ve kind of gotten to know over the years.”
The game will be Bienkowski’s first all-star contest as a head coach. He previously served as a Pennsy assistant in the 2013 Big 30 Charities Classic and the 2016 Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association’s East-West game in Pittsburgh.
But to have the opportunity to be a head coach in this particular all-star game is something that Bienkowski described as, “a hell of a cool feeling.”
“It’s just a testament to what we try to do at our Port Allegany football program, how we coach, how we prepare the kids, how we get better every end of the season from beginning to end,” Bienkowski said. “We’re progressing, improving.”
THE Varischetti All-Star game allows each head coach to select six assistants and when it came time, there was no doubt in Bienkowski’s mind who he wanted to coach with.
He went on to select current members of the Port Allegany staff, consisting of aides from the junior high and varsity teams.
According to Bienkowski, Chad Saltsman will be the defensive coordinator and Seth Lowery will serve as offensive coordinator, while Josh Saltsman and Brian Neal will work with the offensive and defensive lines. Cliff Fillhart and Kyle Bachman will also be assisting.
“I just thought … I’m going to go with the guys that help me 100% of the time,” Bienkowski said. “I wrote my assistants’ names on the board and I called them or texted them and every one of them couldn’t say yes fast enough.”
Bradford, Kane, Ridgway, Elk County Catholic, St. Marys, Smethport, Port Allegany and Otto-Eldred comprise the schools representing the North roster.
Bienkowski and his assistants will get to coach four of their seniors one last time in Dalton Distrola, Justin Young, Taro Tanaka and Trey Ayers.
Bienkowski said Port’s five-player senior class (which also includes Derek Kallenborn), is one that “has been very special (and) near and dear to our hearts” and spending one more week with them is one of the things he’s most looking forward to.
“That’s probably the biggest thing that’s most important to me personally,” Bienkowski said. “I get to call them our players one more time … those kids deserve more football and luckily we get to be a part of it.”
Bienkowski also expects the four Gators to help out the rest of the team when it comes to the coaches’ expectations and how they want the team to execute on the field.
GOING INTO the week, the staff plans to ease the players into the physical component, implement part of their system and make sure everyone is on the same page so that they can compete, have fun and earn a victory.
Considering it’s an all-star game with high-caliber players, Bienkowski said there’s no need to reinvent the wheel and teach them how to tackle, block, etc.
“Most of these guys have made our lives as coaches miserable at Port Allegany for the last four years because there’s some really talented young men on our squad,” he said. “So I’m super excited to put guys in positions that can do good things and let them have fun and play another football game, because for some of them, that might be the last time they strap up the pads.”
It should be a special atmosphere for everyone involved as fans will be allowed in the stands.
And for the coaches and players, it’s an opportunity to coach and play the game they love. For some players, it may be the last time they take the field.
While we don’t know how the game will play out, one thing that can be expected is everyone involved will soak up every minute of it.
“We’re getting a chance to play football and we’re honored to be there. We don’t take it for granted for two seconds,” Bienkowski said. “We deserve to be there, but also, we know that not everybody gets a chance to do it. I’m just very appreciative of my staff.”
