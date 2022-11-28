Big 30 Awards

Pictured, from left, are five of the Big 30 Football All-Star Award winners. From left: Mike Fultz (Pioneer, Mike Abdo Award, New York 12th Man Scholarship), Kaden Price (Port Allegany, Joe Bizzarro Award, Pennsylvania 12th Man Scholarship), Gary Swetland accepting on behalf of his father Wimpy Swetland (Joe DeCerbo Memorial Award), Xander Hind (Randolph, Gary Sage Memorial Award, Big 30 Player of the Year), Blaine Moses (Port Allegany, Lou Foy Memorial Award, Defensive Player of the Year). Missing from the photo were Alex Lukaschunis (St. Marys, E.B. Fitzpatrick - James Russell Memorial Award, Unsung Lineman of the Year), Justin Bienkowski (Port Allegany, Alfred Joe Bunnell - Rod Rohl Memorial Award, Coach of the Year) and Elk County Catholic (Leon Abbott Memorial Award, School Sportsmanship).

 Jeff Uveino/Special to the Times Herald

Six years ago, this might have been difficult for Justin Bienkowski to imagine.

Oh, the former Johnsonburg standout had gotten off to an encouraging start as a first-time head coach, leading the Port Allegany football team to three wins in its final four games after taking over in 2014 and guiding the Gators to a winning record (6-5), the Allegheny Mountain League title game and the District 9 playoffs in ‘15.

 

