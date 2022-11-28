Six years ago, this might have been difficult for Justin Bienkowski to imagine.
Oh, the former Johnsonburg standout had gotten off to an encouraging start as a first-time head coach, leading the Port Allegany football team to three wins in its final four games after taking over in 2014 and guiding the Gators to a winning record (6-5), the Allegheny Mountain League title game and the District 9 playoffs in ‘15.
But that was quickly followed by the yin to the yang that was Port’s mini-dynastic run in 2011 and ‘12 under the Bodamers — coach Mike and record-setting quarterback Matt — which culminated with a run to the PIAA Class A semifinals.
The Gators went 0-9 in 2016, losing those games by an average of nearly 30 points per contest. They followed that with a pair of 2-7 seasons under Pat Warnick, for whom Bienkowski remained on the staff as an assistant, at one point suffering 17-consecutive losses. After that? Two more losing campaigns, which ran the Gators’ four-year mark to an un-Port-like 6-29.
Along the way, however, the tide shifted once more.
BIENKOWSKI returned as the head man in 2019, starting anew with a core comprised mostly of untested, but talented freshmen. The Gators knew they’d take their lumps, and they did, but they also understood that the payout one day could be profound. And that “one day” has officially arrived.
Port A, behind a quintet of Big 30 all-stars who were freshmen starters in ‘19, has matched the best season in program history, going 12-1 with a league title and D-9 Class A crown while again advancing again to the PIAA semifinals. It can still make it the unequivocal best when it meets Union in this week’s state final four. And with that success has come the rewards.
Senior linebacker Blaine Moses was recently named the Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year while quarterback Drew Evens was a nominee for Player of the Year. But the big one went to Bienkowski, who was selected as the Alfred Joe Bunnell-Rod Rohl Memorial Award winner as the 2022 Big 30 Coach of the Year.
CERTAINLY, as always, a handful of coaches could well have claimed the honor. Jim Duprey led Pioneer to its first sectional title game since 2018 despite losing one of the largest senior classes in his two-decade tenure; Brent Brown guided Randolph to a second-straight Section 6 Class D championship and to within a game of the state championship contest; Chad Bartoszek (Salamanca) and Jason Marsh (Franklinville/Ellicottville) both piloted standout seasons on the heels of heavy graduation losses (with F/E reaching the ‘D’ title game and Salamanca advancing to the semifinals) and Chris Dworek got St. Marys back to a district title game.
Pound for pound, however, none has done more than Bienkowski.
The Gators, under their seventh-year coach, went a perfect 7-0 against a gauntlet of a District 9 Region 2 schedule. They took down Brockway for the D-9 title, their first since 2012, and then hammered Reynolds, 42-8, in the PIAA quarters. They now own a Big 30-best 12 victories … and they’re still playing.
Slowly, but surely, Port Allegany has made good on the promise of 2019.
It followed up a 2-6 record as freshmen with a 3-4 mark during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, which included a victory over Class AAAA Bradford. It then jumped to 6-5 with a playoff victory in 2021 to the juggernaut it became in ‘22. And it’s all led the Gators here: to within one presumably winnable game of a state championship appearance.
BIENKOWSKI is the fourth Port Allegany coach to earn COY honors, joining Frank Rakish (1962), Bob Christensen (1967), Bob Haskins (1986) and the elder Bodamer (2012). The accolade comes close to capping a noteworthy last year for Bienkowski, who, in that time, has led Port to the D9 semifinals (2021), guided Pennsylvania to a 27-13 victory over New York in the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic (while giving PA its first-ever lead in the series), led the Gators to a district crown and a trip to the PIAA semifinals and was named Big 30 Coach of the Year.
Of course, the real cherry would come this Friday, if the Gators can get by Union and reach the state title contest.
THE COY award was part of an even more “normal” year for Big 30 football teams and the committee. The latter once again chose a traditional 30-player all-star team — with New York garnering 19 selections to PA’s 11 — two years removed from the Times Herald and Bradford Era picking separate 22-player NY and Pennsy squads due to those seasons being played at different times. Not only that, a postseason banquet was held last Sunday for the first time since 2019.
Randolph’s Xander Hind won his second-straight Big 30 Player of the Year honor among a group that included Evens and Salamanca’s Jesse Stahlman. Moses was named Defensive POY over fellow nominees Cade Anastasia, of Olean, and Addison Plants, of Kane. The fourth major individual award went to St. Marys’ Alex Lukaschunis, a multi-year Big 30 all-star who was cited as the Lineman of the Year. Also nominated for that award were Pioneer’s Luke Matheis, Port Allegany’s Miska Young and Randolph’s Ryan Carpenter.
Additionally, the Joe DeCerbo Award for perseverance through a personal obstacle went to longtime Big 30 committee member and Portville native Lynford “Wimpy” Swetland; the committee’s 12th man scholarships, named for Mike Abdo in New York and Joe Bizzarro in Pennsylvania went to Pioneer’s Mike Fultz and Port Allegany’s Kaden Price. The Team Sportsmanship award went to Elk County Catholic, mostly for forging such a successful season despite having only 16-18 players on its roster.
Port was the only program to have all five of its nominations make the Big 30 All-Star Team, with Young, Noah Archer and Carson Neely joining Evens and Moses. Pioneer had four choices while Portille, Randolph and Salamanca had three each and Olean, F/E, St. Marys and Kane had two apiece.
