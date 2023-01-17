FORESTVILLE — The Franklinville boys basketball team beat Chautauqua Lake on a last-second shot back in early December.
It held on in the final few minutes to beat New Life Christian later in the month.
And it won again in exciting fashion on Tuesday.
Beau Bielecki scored 16 points, but none bigger than an offensive rebound putback with five seconds remaining to lift Franklinville to a 47-45 road win over Forestville in a CCAA East II matchup on Tuesday night.
The Panthers brought a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter, but found themselves in a tie game until Bielecki came through in the final seconds.
“We were up six (late) and they came down and banked in a 3-pointer, from Joe Villafranca,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk noted. “They pressed us and we had a breakaway layup, but missed the layup and they came back down and Adam Pokoj hit a 3 from the corner to tie it. That’s exactly who we wanted to shoot it, too, and he did and he drilled it.”
Shenk went on, “Beau came back down and got an offensive rebound putback to put us up two with five seconds left. They weren’t able to get a shot at the other end.”
Noah Shenk had a team-best 17 points with five steals and he and Hayden Callahan both grabbed nine rebounds for the Panthers. Collin Mooney pulled down 10 rebounds and Grant Cornell dropped 13 points.
Shenk (4) and Cornell also accounted for all seven of Franklinville’s 3-pointers. No stranger to nip-and-tuck battles, FCS has also lost a pair of two-possession decisions this year. The Panthers have won consecutive games to move to 5-6 overall (2-1 league).
“I really think they’re starting to believe in each other, trust in each other,” the elder Shenk said of his team’s ability to close out a couple of exciting wins this year. “We took our last time out and said, ‘we need to believe that we’re going to win it. Somebody’s going to step up and hit a shot to win it.’ We saw that with Grant’s shot to beat Chautauqua Lake.
“They’ve got a belief in each other that we’re gonna win it.”
Brayden Smith recorded 20 points for Forestville (3-7).
CCAA EAST IIPine Valley 52, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 31CATTARAUGUS — Jon Sheldon and Miles Volk went for 21 and 20 points, respectively to lead Pine Valley.
The Panthers (2-7) took a 25-16 halftime lead and added to it after each quarter while snapping a seven-game slide and collecting their second win of the year. Matt Benzel posted 11 points for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-12).
Ellicottville 73, North Collins 51NORTH COLLINS — Caedon Wyatt had an all-around performance of 11 points, six assists and eight steals to lead Ellicottville (5-6, 3-0) to its third-straight victory.
Gian Nuzzo highlighted a quartet of double-digit scorers with 17 points while Owen Chudy registered 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Braylon Wyatt marked 10 points, five boards and five helpers.
Gavin Dietrich (9 points) grabbed four rebounds for the Eagles, who racked up 46 first-half points while opening up a 46-27 halftime lead.
“We shot really well tonight; we shot 50 percent for the game,” ECS coach Dave McCann acknowledged. “We’ve been working hard on kind of getting our offense to go inside-out, collapsing the defense and kicking it back out to our guards. We did that, and were able to make a lot of shots in the first half.”
Matt Sweet paced North Collins (6-5) with 23 points.
CCAA WEST IAllegany-Limestone 61, Dunkirk 54DUNKIRK — Anthony DeCapua registered 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals and A-L shook off its first loss of the year with a road win.
Gavin Truman had a big double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds and Gabe Ramadhan notched 11 points and five assists for the Gators (8-1). Carson Kwiatkowski had three blocks while Michael Frederick chipped in seven rebounds and three assists.
Trailing 21-19 at halftime following a rough second quarter, the Gators exploded for 29 third-quarter points, including 10 from DeCapua, in a 29-16 run to take control, and then held off a Marauders (1-8) push in the fourth.
Luis Rodriguez led Dunkirk with a game-high 21 points.
IACNew Life Christian 89, Archbishop Walsh 72OLEAN — A handful of head-turning individual performances stood out as New Life won a league shootout over Walsh.
Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey connected on an impressive 11 3-pointers while pouring in 39 points to lead New Life. Jefferson Issah racked up 29 points while Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey added 20 points — all three of those totals were career highs. NLC (6-4) drained 13 treys for the game and went 20-for-28 at the free throw line.
Up 39-32 at the break, New Life outscored Walsh 50-40 over the final 16 minutes to pull away.
Not to be outdone, Luca Quinn poured in 36 points while Kellan Brady (five 3s) had 25 points and Christopher Forney chipped in 10 for Walsh.
AT DUNKIRK Allegany-Limestone (61)
Ramadhan 5 0-3 11, Conroy 0 2-2 2, DeCapua 7 4-4 21, Palmer 0 0-1 0, Kwiatkowski 2 2-4 7, Frederick 1 0-0 2, Truman 8 1-2 18. Totals: 23 9-16 61.
Dunkirk (54)
Lewis 5 2-3 14, Rodriguez 9 0-1 21, DiPalma 1 0-0 3, Gaines 2 0-0 5, Cruz 1 0-2 2, Orcutt 1 2-2 5, Sellers 1 0-0 2, Strong 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-8 54. A-L 14 19 48 61 Dunkirk 5 21 37 54
Three-point goals: A-L 6 (Ramadhan, DeCapua 3, Kwiatkowski, Truman); Dunkirk 8 (Lewis 2, Rodriguez 3, DiPalma, Gaines, Orcutt). Total fouls: A-L 12, Dunkirk 16. Fouled out:
None.
AT FORESTVILLE Franklinville (47)
Bielecki 8 0-0 16, Cornell 4 2-2 13, Shenk 6 1-2 17, Mooney 0 1-2 1, Callahan 0 0-4 0. Totals: 18 4-10 47.
Forestville (45)
Smith 9 2-4 20, Villafranca 3 0-0 8, Vigue 2 0-0 6, Rebmann 2 0-0 4, Pokoj 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 2-4 45. Franklinville 17 27 39 47 Forestville 14 21 33 45
Three-point goals: Frank. 7 (Cornell 3, Shenk 4); Forest. 5 (Villafranca 2, Vigue 2, Pokoj). Total fouls: Frank. 10, Forest. 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Franklinville won.
AT OLEAN New Life Christian (89)
Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 13 2-2 29, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 6 6-7 20, Issah 9 11-17 29, Botchway 0 1-2 1. Totals: 28 20-28 89.
Archbishop Walsh (72)
Brady 8 4-7 25, Quinn 15 4-7 36, Przybyla 0 1-2 1, Forney 5 0-0 10. Totals: 28 9-16 72. New Life 21 39 62 89 Walsh 17 32 51 72
Three-point goals: NLC 13 (Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 11, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 2); Walsh 7 (Brady 5, Quinn 2). Total fouls: NLC 15, Walsh 17. Fouled out:
Brady (W), Smith (W).
AT CATTARAUGUS Pine Valley (51)
Oakes 1 5-6 8, Sheldon 7 5-7 21, Volk 7 6-7 20, Gregory 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 0-1 0. Totals: 16 16-21 51.
Cattaraugus-LV (32)
Seamon 2 1-2 5, Benzel 4 2-2 11, Young 2 0-1 5, Baxter 1 0-0 3, Bradley 1 0-0 3, Brewer 1 1-2 3, Bronsema 1 0-4 2. Totals: 12 4-11 32. Pine Valley 8 25 39 51 C-LV 4 16 27 32
Three-point goals: PV 3 (Oakes, Sheldon 2); C-LV 4 (Benzel, Young, Baxter, Bradley). Total fouls: PV 10, C-LV 19. Fouled out:
None.
AT NORTH COLLINS Ellicottville (73)
Chudy 4 4-5 12, Smith 2 0-0 4, Nuzzo 6 2-3 17, B. Wyatt 4 0-0 10, Benatovich 1 0-0 2, Clark 3 0-0 6, Dietrich 4 0-0 9, C. Wyatt 5 1-1 11, Jimerson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 7-9 73.
North Collins (51)
Ebersole 5 0-0 12, Sweet 8 5-6 23, Downs 2 0-1 4, Quiter 1 1-3 4, Parnitzke 1 5-6 7. Totals: 17 11-16 51. Ellicottville 24 46 61 73 North Collins 12 27 43 51
Three-point goals: ECS 6 (Nuzzo 3, B. Wyatt 2, Dietrich); NC 6 (Ebersole 3, Sweet 2, Quiter). Total fouls: ECS 16, NC 12. Fouled out:
None.
JV: North Collins won.