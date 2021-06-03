BOLIVAR — Even in the rain, the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team had plenty to celebrate on Thursday night.
The Wolverines, with their turf field, were among the few local squads who were actually able to play amid the intermittent downpours, and that meant more to coach Dustin Allen’s squad, which was scheduled to play not one, but two contests. They also welcomed back senior ace Logan Bess, who’s been limited this season from a pitching standpoint due to an arm injury.
More importantly, they were able to pick up a pair of league victories, the first coming their designated Senior Night matchup. And with those, they clinched at least a share of their league title.
Plenty to celebrate, indeed.
Bess and Trey Buchholz each tossed shortened gems, allowing just one combined hit over 10 innings as B-R cruised to a double-header sweep with five-frame triumphs of 10-0 and 14-0 in Allegany County Division I action.
Bess, in only his second outing of the season, fanned three and walked three while surrendering just one hit in four shutout innings. Wyatt Karnuth went 2-for-2 with four RBI while Landon Danaher was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Wolverines.
In the nightcap, Buchholz racked up nine strikeouts and walked just two while twirling a five-inning no-hitter. Just a freshman, he and Danaher each had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI and Brayden Ellis was 3-for-3 while also driving in a pair of runs.
Trent Scott had the lone hit in the opener for Genesee Valley (2-6).
B-R, which moved to 11-4 overall and 6-2 in league play, now sits a half-game above both Cuba-Rushford and Fillmore for the top spot in the league standings. The latter two finish up today against Hinsdale and GV, respectively, which will decide if it’s a solo, two-way or three-way shared title after those three teams split with each other in the regular year.
“We were lucky to be able to get these in tonight,” Allen acknowledged. “The first game was our Senior Night, and we were able to honor Logan, Wayne and Alex MacDonell.
“Logan has an arm injury he’s working his way back from, but it was good to get him an outing on Senior Night and see what he can do going forward to sectionals. The second game, Trey threw well and guys were swinging the bat.”
AT BOLIVAR
R H E
Genesee Val. 000 00 — 0 1 5 Bolivar-Rich. 244 0x — 10 9 0 Thai Norasethaporn (2 SO, 5 BB), Joseph Ward (4) and Jesse Babbitt Logan Bess (3 SO, 3 BB), Landon Danaher (2 SO, 2 BB) and Brayden Ellis
AT BOLIVAR
R H E