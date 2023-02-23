Image

Portville girls basketball coach Inga Welty presents a commemorative ball to junior Lilly Bentley after she scored her 1,000th career point in a playoff win at Holland Thursday night.

 Photo provided

HOLLAND — Thursday marked a special night in junior Portville girls basketball captain Lilly Bentley’s career.

Not only did Bentley power a road playoff victory for the Panthers with a double-double, she scored her 1,000th career point in the first quarter. Bentley’s 20 points, 12 rebounds and four steals sparked a win over No. 4 Holland, 53-37, in a Section 6 Class C quarterfinal.

