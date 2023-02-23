HOLLAND — Thursday marked a special night in junior Portville girls basketball captain Lilly Bentley’s career.
Not only did Bentley power a road playoff victory for the Panthers with a double-double, she scored her 1,000th career point in the first quarter. Bentley’s 20 points, 12 rebounds and four steals sparked a win over No. 4 Holland, 53-37, in a Section 6 Class C quarterfinal.
“What made it extra special was that she had no idea,” Portville coach Inga Welty said of Bentley’s milestone basket. “When I called a timeout and her team ran up to her, she looked a bit dumbfounded. Lilly got pulled up in eighth grade and has made improvements to her game each year since. Teams have to (have a) special game plan for her and she has been up for the challenge each day. Our program and our community is excited and proud of her.”
Also for No. 5 Portville (17-2) in the win, Jackie Scanlon had 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and six assists. Ava Haynes added 10 points, six boards and five steals. Teagan Kosinski marked four steals, four assists and five rebounds and Avery DeFazio pulled down seven rebounds.
The Panthers will face No. 1 Randolph in a Thursday night semifinal at Jamestown Community College.
For No. 4 Holland (14-7), Rachel Lewandwoski and Julia Dietzy scored nine points each.
“The game itself was pretty physical but I felt like the officials stayed on top of it,” Welty said. “Holland had some height and there were times we struggled with it, but still won the rebounding war. As with any game there are things we need to work on, but overall the girls were happy to get a playoff win and happy to be part of a special achievement … and once again, I just feel blessed to get to be part of it.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D QUARTERFINALS
Ellicottville 58, Westfield 52, OT
ELLICOTTVILLE — Dalayla Alexander scored 26 points on six 3-pointers to pace No. 2 Ellicottville (16-5) to a quarterfinal victory.
Allison Rowland added 12 points for the Eagles, who survived a scare from the lower-seeded Wolverines. The Eagles trailed 40-32 after the third quarter but rallied to force overtime at 50-50, then held Westfield to just two points in the extra four minutes.
Ellicottville advances to play No. 3 Sherman in a semifinal on Wednesday at Jamestown Community College.
For No. 7 Westfield (14-8), Haleigh Dellow scored 15 points with 13 rebounds and Tanleigh Bestine added 14 points.
“These girls fought until the very end,” ECS coach Tracy Rozler said. “I’m so proud of them. They never gave up. They played with a lot of heart tonight.”
Franklinville 48, Pine Valley 35
FRANKLINVILLE — Sofia Bentley scored 20 points with five steals and three assists to lead No. 4 Franklinville (12-9) to a win in its playoff opener, advancing to the semifinals at Jamestown Community College.
Also for the Panthers, Megan Jackson scored 11 points with six rebounds and three assists. Olivia Frank grabbed seven rebounds.
For No. 5 Pine Valley (11-10), Danica Farnham scored 11 points.
Franklinville will play No. 1 Panama (17-4) Wednesday night in a semifinal at JCC.
AT HOLLAND
Portville (53)
Kosinski 2 1-4 7, DeFazio 1 0-0 2, Haynes 3 4-8 10, Scanlon 5 1-3 14, Bentley 8 4-5 20. Totals: 19 10-20 53.
Holland (37)
G. Teijeira 3 0-1 6, Wiskup 2 3-5 7, L. Teijeira 3 0-0 6, Dietzy 4 1-2 9, Lewandowski 3 0-0 9. Totals: 15 4-8 37. Portville 23 30 43 53 Holland 11 17 22 37
Three-point goals: Portville 5 (Scanlon 3, Kosinski 2); Holland 3 (Lewandowski 3). Total fouls: Portville 13, Holland 17. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
Westfield (52)
Dellow 6 3-4 15, Mortimer 1 2-4 4, Bestine 5 2-6 14, Hotchkiss 1 4-9 7, Ottey 1 1-2 3, Schumaker 1 1-2 3, Gnadzinski 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 13-27 52.
Ellicottville (58)
Alexander 6 8-10 26, John 1 1-2 4, Quinn 0 4-10 4, Rowland 6 3-12 15, Northrup 3 0-0 8, Marsh 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 16-34 58. Westfield 14 24 40 50 52 Ellicottville 15 28 32 50 58
Three-point goals: Westfield 5 (Bestine 2, Gnadzinski 2, Hotchkiss); E’ville 9 (Alexander 6, Northrup 2, John). Total fouls: Westfield 28, E’ville 23. Fouled out:
Leiper (E), Dellow (W), Mortimer (W), Bestine (W), Schumaker (W).
AT FRANKLINVILLE
Pine Valley (35)
Kruszka 1 0-0 2, Farnham 4 1-2 11, A. West 2 0-0 5, Hohl 4 0-0 9, Hardy 1 0-0 2, D. West 1 2-4 4, Libby 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 3-6 35.
Franklinville (48)
Marchese 2 0-0 4, Jackson 4 2-2 11, Chase 2 1-1 5, Bentley 8 1-2 20, Courtney 1 0-0 2, Frank 2 2-4 6. Totals: 19 6-9 48. Pine Valley 7 12 24 35 Franklinville 11 20 36 48
Three-point goals: PV 4 (Farnham 2, A. West, Hohl); F’ville 4 (Bentley 3, Jackson). Total fouls: PV 16, F’ville 10. Fouled out: None.