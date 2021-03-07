PORTVILLE — Allegany-Limestone stayed within striking distance most of the afternoon, but couldn’t come all the way back Saturday against Portville.
Lilly Bentley paced the Panthers to a non-league girls basketball victory, scoring 21 points with a career-high 21 rebounds in a 57-42 win.
Also for Portville, Mallory Welty had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Reggie Tkacik had 12 rebounds. Teagan Kosinski added five rebounds, three steals and three assists and Mia Hlasnick dished out four assists.
Portville led 27-22 at halftime before starting to pull away.
“Even though we won every quarter, we never felt comfortable with our lead,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “Kudos to the ALCS girls. I thought they played a great game. In the first half, they hit quite a few outside shots while we were cold. Thankfully, we were able to get extra opportunities as we pulled down 15 offensive boards in that half (24 for the game). They struggled with Lilly’s height and position as she was able to get a bunch of chances for put-backs.
“Even though (Bentley) is only a freshman, I am pretty tough on her. She has tremendous potential to be one of the best post players in our area in quite some time. Teagan has been starting this past week in place of injured Mia (Welty) and seems to be gaining some confidence.”
For A-L, Maddie Callen marked 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Gianna DeRose and Jenna Louser scored 12 points each.
“She’s athletic and never stopped hustling from end to end,” Welty said of Callen. “I’ve watched quite a few of the Gators games and they keep improving each night.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Friendship 46, Scio 21
SCIO — Neveah Ross (three 3-pointers) dropped in 23 points as Friendship topped Scio for the third time this season. Kadence Donohue added 10 points for the Eagles, who finished the regular season 5-5.
Eighth-grader Alexis Crossley had eight points for the Tigers (0-11).
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 66, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 41
CATTARAUGUS — Ellicottville kept its pace at the top of CCAA East II, improving to 5-0 in the league as Dalayla Alexander scored a game-high 22 points.
Also for the Eagles (7-1 overall), Emilee Ruiz added 13 points.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-3, 1-3), Haley Dorman scored 19 points and Alex Minnekine had 14 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Cuba-Rushford 37, Franklinville 27
CUBA — In its season finale, Cuba-Rushford (2-9) earned its second victory as Taylor Searle scored a game-high 20 points.
For Franklinville (3-9), Tarryn Herman scored 17 points.
The Rebels outscored the Panthers 22-14 in the second half and ended a three-game Franklinville win streak.
“I was happy with the way we played, especially coming off of a tough game (Friday) night and with Franklinville playing so well their last three games,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “We were missing a few girls today and Brianna Green stepped up and gave us some huge minutes defensively. I was pleased with how aggressive Taylor was offensively. She is tough to contain when she decides to attack. Overall, it was a good team performance to end the season.”
Northstar Christian 61, New Life Christian 31
ROCHESTER — Marceline Hutter poured in 16 points, while Brightleen Ngunyi finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds in a setback on Saturday at Northstar Christian.
Northstar was led by Alanya Garwood with 23 points and Bria Danes with 20.
AT CATTARAUGUS Ellicottville (66)
Alexander 8 4-5 22, Quinn 5 0-2 10, Rowland 2 3-4 8, Ficek 3 0-0 6, Sexton 2 1-2 5, Freaney 1 0-0 2, Ruiz 6 0-0 13. Totals: 27 13-19 66.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (41)
Pritchard 10-0 2, Minnekine 5 4-6 14, Ly 0 1-2 1, Mikowicz 2 0-0 4, Ellis 0 1-2 1, Dorman 7 5-6 19. Totals: 15 11-16 41. E’ville 24 42 52 66 CLV 8 14 28 41
Three-point goals: E’ville 4 (Alexander, Rowland, Ruiz); CLV 0. Total fouls: E’ville 19, CLV 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT ROCHESTER New Life Christian (31)
Ngunyi 5 1-3 11, Hutter 8 0-1 16, Ayoh 1 0-0 2, da Silva 1 0-0 2, Hoskins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 1-4 31.
Northstar Christian (61)
Garwood 9 5-6 23, Danes 9 2-4 20, Eades 2 0-0 4, Jones 3 1-2 8, Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Wesp 1 0-0 2, Liveahi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 8-12 61. New Life 8 19 25 31 Northstar 18 28 51 61
Three-point goals: NLCS 0; Northstar 1 (Jones). Total fouls: NLCS 12, Northstar 13. Fouled out:
Ngunyi (NLCS).
AT PORTVILLE Allegany-Limestone (42)
Ralston 0 2-2 2, DeRose 5 0-0 12, Louser 6 0-1 12, Stayer 1 0-0 2, Callen 5 4-6 14. Totals: 17 6-9 42.
Portville (57)
Kosinski 1 3-6 5, M. Welty 5 1-2 13, Hlasnick 2 1-2 5, Zollinger 1 2-2 4, Keim 1 0-0 3, Artlip 1 0-0 2, Tkacik 2 0-2 4, Bentley 7 7-10 21. Totals: 20 14-24 57. A-L 13 22 34 42 Portville 17 27 42 57
Three-point goals: A-L 1 (DeRose); Portville 3 (Welty 2, Keim). Total fouls: A-L 17, Portville 6. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT CUBA Franklinville (27)
Bentley 1 0-0 2, Jackson 3 0-1 6, Herman 4 5-8 17, Frank 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 5-9 27.
Cuba-Rushford (37)
Forward 2 2-4 6, Green 0 0-0 0, Lavery 2 2-2 6, Jaffe 1 0-0 2, Searle 7 5-6 20, Duvall 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 10-16 37. Franklinville 13 13 19 27 C-R 2 15 24 37
Three-point goals: Franklinville 4 (Herman 4); C-R 1 (Searle). Total fouls: Franklinville 16, C-R 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Franklinville won.
AT SCIO Friendship (46)
Ross 10 0-0 23, Roberts 3 0-0 8, Donohue 4 1-2 10, Harmon 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 2-4 46.
Scio (21)
Crossley 4 0-0 8, Wiech 1 0-0 2, Stilson 2 0-0 4, Bolzan 1 0-0 2, Warboys 1 0-0 2, Crossley 1 0-0 2, Grover 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 1-2 21. Friendship 18 24 39 46 Scio 0 3 13 21
Three-point goals: Friendship 6 (Ross 3, Roberts 2, Donohue); Scio 0. Total fouls: Friendship 5, Scio 11. Fouled out: None.