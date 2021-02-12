FRANKLINVILLE — Lillian Bentley scored 18 points to pace the Portville girls basketball team (2-0) to its second win in as many nights.
Portville defeated Franklinville, 66-30, in non-league play Friday night. Mallory Welty(six rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Reggie Tkacik chipped in 10 points each for the victors. Mia Welty made five assists with three steals and Kendall Artlip dished four assists.
For Franklinville (0-1), Delainey Pfeiffer scored a team-high nine points.
AT FRANKLINVILLE
Portville (66)
Kosinski 2 0-0 4, Ma. Welty 4 0-0 10, Hlasnick 2 0-0 5, Mi. Welty 2 0-0 5, Zollinger 1 0-0 2, Keim 3 0-2 8, Sickels 1 0-2 2, Lyle 1 0-0 2, Tkacik 4 1-2 10, Bentley 8 2-4 18. Totals: 28 3-10 66.
Franklinville (30)
Pfeiffer 3 0-0 9, Graves 3 0-0 6, Courtney 1 1-2 4, Slavinski 0 1-2 1, Herman 2 1-2 6, Frank 2 0-1 4. Totals: 11 3-7 30. Portville 27 38 56 66 Franklinville 2 6 13 30
Three-point goals: Portville 7 (Ma. Welty 2, Hlasnick, Mi Welty, Keim 2, Tkacik); F’ville 5 (Pfeiffer 3, Courtney, Herman). Total fouls: Portville 9, F’ville 8. Fouled out: None.