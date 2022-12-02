PORTVILLE — The Portville girls basketball team probably couldn’t have asked for a better start to its 2022-23 season.
A year after winning the program’s first sectional title since 2006, these Panthers secured an outcome similar to many from last year: a win in convincing fashion.
Lillian Bentley, a returning Second Team Big 30 All-Star, a key cog on Portville’s 20-4 title team and one of the top post players in the area, picked up where she left off, racking up 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to power Portville to a 60-29 triumph over Cuba-Rushford in the opening round of the Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament, and its season-opener, on Friday night. The Panthers will meet Pioneer in today’s championship game (2 p.m.) while the Rebels will meet Ellicottville in the consolation contest.
Jackie Scanlon posted 12 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals while Matti Foster gave Portville a third double-digit scorer with 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Alisha Dickerson pulled down seven rebounds and Teagan Kosinski chipped in three steals.
“Tonight was a great start to the season,” Portville coach Inga Welty confirmed. “We are a bit behind since we were missing the volleyball girls for part of preseason, but we are headed in the right direction. We still have a ton we need to work on, but for a first game we are happy with the end result.”
Portville, the defending Elliott tournament champions, shut out C-R over the first quarter while opening up a 17-0 lead and brought a 29-8 lead into the break. In this year’s title contest, they’ll meet a Pioneer team that edged Ellicottville in the other first-round game, 31-29, on Thursday.
Taylor Searle had a team-best 13 points for the Rebels (0-2).
RANDY STEBBINS TOURNAMENTBradford 32, Allegany-Limestone 16DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Kalie Dixon registered a game-high 16 points to key Bradford to a season-opening win in Round 1 of the O-E event.
Up 5-3 through the first quarter, the Owls used a 14-3 second quarter to take control. Bradford will take on Otto-Eldred in today’s championship, which downed Gowanda 60-13 in the other opening-round game.
Amelia Herzog had six points for the Gators (0-1), who will meet Gowanda in today’s consolation game.
AT BRADFORD, Pa. Bradford (32)
Benson 2 3-4 9, Dixon 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 0-3 4, Ka. Dixon 4 5-6 15, Persichini 1 0-1 2. Totals: 10 8-14 32.
Allegany-Limestone (16)
Giardini 2 0-0 4, Herzog 2 2-4 6, Hayes 1 0-2 2, Kahm 1 1-3 4, Fisher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-9 16. Bradford 5 19 22 32 A-L 3 6 9 16
Three-point goals: Bradford 4 (Benson 2, Dixon 2); A-L 1 (Kahm). Total fouls: Bradford 11, A-L 17. Fouled out:
Herzog (A-L).
AT PORTVILLE Cuba-Rushford (29)
Retz 1 2-5 4, Lavery 3 2-2 8, Demick 0 0-2 0, Searle 5 1-2 13, Duvall 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 5-15 29.
Portville (60)
Kosinski 2 0-0 4, Foster 3 2-2 11, Artlip 1 0-0 3, DeFazio 3 0-2 7, Scanlon 5 0-0 12, Dickerson 0 1-2 1, Bentley 10 1-2 22. Totals: 24 4-8 60. Cuba-Rushford 0 8 18 29 Portville 17 29 49 60
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Searle); Portville 8 (Foster 3, Scanlon 2, Artlip, DeFazio). Total fouls: C-R 7, Portville 14. Fouled out: Lyle (P).