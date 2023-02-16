FREDONIA — Led by a double-double from center Lilly Bentley, the Portville girls basketball team closed its regular season with a 38-24 non-league road victory, defeating Fredonia Thursday night.
Bentley posted 17 points and 12 rebounds in the win, Portville’s seventh straight to finish the regular season at 16-2.
Jackie Scanlon added 10 points with five rebounds, Teagan Kosinski tallied five rebounds, 5 assists and three steals while Avery DeFazio made three assists.
“We didn’t play anywhere near to our ability, but played well enough to win,” Panthers coach Inga Welty noted. “Our shooting percentage had to be one of our worst. However, Jackie Scanlon had a nice dribble penetration move and hit two three-pointers down the stretch to give us some separation.”
Ella Koopman scored eight points to lead Fredonia (5-15).
CCAA EAST IIFranklinville 51, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 25FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville’s Megan Jackson dropped in six 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 25 points (23 in the second half) in a victory to close the regular season.
Also for the Panthers (11-9, 7-3), Sofia Bentley scored 16 points.
Emma Gassman led Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-17) with seven points.
NON-LEAGUE
Pine Valley 40, Salamanca 34
SOUTH DAYTON — Danielle West and Haleigha Hardy both scored 17 points to lift Pine Valley, which outscored Salamanca 11-2 in the fourth quarter to rally to victory.
For Salamanca (7-13), Lezly McComber had 13 points.
Pine Valley (11-9) avenged a 38-31 road loss to the Warriors from Dec. 27.
“We struggled tonight on both sides,” SHS coach Joe Hinman admitted. “I thought we lacked defensive discipline and didn’t take care of the ball, nor did we finish enough down low when we had looks. I give credit to Pine Valley, though. They gave it all they had on their senior night and we didn’t give enough.”