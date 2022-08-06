Jarrod Bell

Jarrod Bell is the new varsity football coach at Cuba-Rushford after prior experiences as Wellsville’s head coach and an Olean assistant coach.

 Sam Wilson/Olean Times Herald

Jarrod Bell has experience in a rebuilding mode, and he’s seen the kind of program he’d like to one day lead.

The past five years, since the Portville native returned to his hometown area, brought Bell to the coaching staffs of three different Big 30 schools, starting with the 2018 season at Wellsville as a first-year head coach. But after a season leading the Lions, Bell took a step back to become an assistant coach at the district he worked in, joining Phil Vecchio’s Olean staff as a modified coach in 2019. By 2021, Bell had a new teaching job at Cuba-Rushford and joined David Wild’s staff with the Rebels.

