Jarrod Bell has experience in a rebuilding mode, and he’s seen the kind of program he’d like to one day lead.
The past five years, since the Portville native returned to his hometown area, brought Bell to the coaching staffs of three different Big 30 schools, starting with the 2018 season at Wellsville as a first-year head coach. But after a season leading the Lions, Bell took a step back to become an assistant coach at the district he worked in, joining Phil Vecchio’s Olean staff as a modified coach in 2019. By 2021, Bell had a new teaching job at Cuba-Rushford and joined David Wild’s staff with the Rebels.
Now, Bell is a head coach once again, replacing Wild for a program looking to reestablish its competitiveness. C-R is coming off back-to-back winless seasons, 0-5 in the shortened spring 2021 season and 0-7 last fall.
“Last year was my first fall (at C-R). I was hired as a teacher, the previous spring into the summer,” said Bell, a government/economics teacher. “So as soon as I was hired, they reached out to me if I was interested in coaching. I talked to Mr. (athletic director Chris) Cappelletti about it, said, ‘Yeah, I’d be interested in helping out any way you need.’
“I knew at some point I would want to be a head coach again. My wife and I, when I was approached about this in the offseason, we have five young children, they’re getting to the age where they’re into youth sports, so I figured I might only really have one more chance wherever I was. So this was that opportunity.”
BELL SAID he’s learned from both his experiences in Wellsville and Olean. Before taking the Lions’ job in ‘18, he didn’t have much time to establish a relationship with his players, having just moved back from the Charlotte, N.C., area with his family the previous winter.
“From Wellsville to here, the big thing is I’ve been able to build relationships with the kids since I was on the staff last year,” he said. “I’ve been in the building now for a year, going into the second full summer with a lot of these kids. So I’m building some relationships with them before, where they trust me.
“When I was going into Wellsville, I was subbing there in the spring until I got my job at Olean and then, being in two different buildings made it pretty difficult. The other thing is that the programs are probably in similar shape. When I was at Wellsville, they were down, taking over here, we’re kind of down, so having that, ‘How can we go about being successful quickly,‘ but at the same time I think I tried so quick to win games there, putting pressure on myself, staff, kids, made it not impossible, (but) made it challenging. When we faltered, it was like we took it really hard instead of learning from where we kind of failed, instead of learning and being positive.”
AT OHS, he saw Vecchio’s program as a model for area schools to follow.
“I really went back, (Vecchio) had me (coach) modified where I could really go back and just teach,” Bell said. “I was able to teach all aspects of the game again and just learn, going back to basics of teaching blocking, teaching offense, teaching defense. So that was good to kind of go back and then to just learn from those guys.
“He was in a similar spot when he took over six, seven years ago, Olean was kind of down and he’s kind of gotten to the point where predominantly they’re in the playoffs, they’re battling week in and week out. That is where I want to be. I just want to put a program together where we’re competitive week in and week out, and get the kids out. It’s a sport that unfortunately, I hate to say it’s dying, but it’s dying in this area.”
C-R’s 2022 assistant coaches include John Doyle, Brian White, Josh Whiteman, Rich Beck and Alan Davis. Whiteman and Beck will work predominantly with the modified team and Davis is a first-year addition to the staff as a volunteer.
With a young team and still a lot to learn, the constant Bell wants to see from his players is simply effort.
“Effort and energy is a big thing,” he said. “We’re pretty young. For the most part we’ve got a lot of juniors who maybe saw the field a little bit as sophomores and obviously a really good group of sophomores who had some mixed time last year.
“If you’re going to make a mistake, make a mistake where you’re providing a lot of effort, going hard. I think we can live on that. We might not be the most talented yet. There are some kids out there that are talented and athletic, but they still have to learn. There’s some technique stuff that they still have to learn.”
So far, he’s seen that effort in offseason work, from the weight room to unofficial practices and a weekly 7-on-7 league with some neighboring schools.
“We’ve been doing 7-on-7s on Monday nights and we’ve seen that guys are just competing, so the effort is there,” Bell said. “Just go compete. We might have competed in one game last year out of seven. Everything else wasn’t close. So if we can do that play after play, quarter after quarter, I’ll be happy with where we end up and the end of the year.”