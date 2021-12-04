For much of two decades, it was the Dolphins who were the Bills unquestioned AFC East rival with coach Don Shula as the primary villain. In 17 seasons between 1970 and ’86 Miami beat Buffalo 31 times in 34 games.
Then came a period of division dominance by the Bills, but after the new millennium, Buffalo found its current conference nemesis in Massachusetts.
Bill Belichick took over the Patriots in 2000 after five mostly lackluster seasons in Cleveland, with one playoff berth and an underwhelming 37-45 record.
That first year in New England, his Pats went 5-11, but since then he’s put his stone-faced mug atop the Mount Rushmore of NFL coaches.
In his 27th season, 22 of them with the Patriots, Belichick, now 69, has won 319 regular season and playoff games, and only Shula (347) and George Halas (324) have won more.
His resume, from 2001 through ’19, includes 17 division titles, nine conference championships and six Super Bowl victories.
However, the significance of that 19-year span is that the Pats were quarterbacked by one Tom Brady, the most successful and greatest quarterback in league history (it’s not for nothing he’s called The GOAT, Greatest of All Time).
Over those seasons, Brady was 32-3 against Buffalo, having missed both games in 2008 with injury and one in ‘16 while on Deflategate suspension.
And when he left for Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl there in his first year, the debate went from “Did Belichick make Brady great” to the opposite.
In truth, it was likely a perfect marriage that ultimately ran its course.
AFTER going 7-9 last season behind lame-armed quarterback Cam Newton, Belichick began a frantic rebuild, taking rapidly improving Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in a very successful draft and getting back several former Pats, some who had opted out of last season due to Covid-19 and others via free agency.
And, after a 1-3 start, they’ve won six straight – it would be eight in a row but for an overtime loss to Dallas – and stand at 8-4, atop the AFC East, set to face the 7-4 Bills Monday night at Highmark Stadium.
AND FOR both Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who worked 10 seasons for Belichick over two stints in New England, there’s no doubt about his place in NFL lore.
“I have a lot of respect for what he does and goes about it,” MeDermott said of Belichick. “He’s won a lot of games for a reason. He’s one of the best, if not the best, to ever coach. I think there’s a lot of coaches out there that try and study how (he does) things. When you look at the moves they made in the offseason, they improved their roster. They got to work right away in terms of the moves that they made, going through free agency and the draft. They allocated a lot of resources to both.
“They’ve got a lot of guys back that had left and now have returned and that’s helped them from a continuity standpoint. You can see the blueprint that Bill leaves on the team. I never worked with him, but just on the outside looking in.”
But McDermott pointed out that coaching is merely one ingredient come Monday night.
“Number 1, it’s going to be decided by the players more than anything,” he said, “(but) Bill has x-amount of years experience as a head coach, many more than I do. So, at the end of the day, there’s a lot of experience and wisdom (that Belichick has) and I’m just hoping to grow and learn and see where it takes me.
“They’re in first place and won the division 17 times … they’ve had a stranglehold on this division for a long time. They’re a good football team, they’re doing it the right way and they’re where they’re at for a reason.”
FROM DABOLL’S perspective, “Coach Belichick is obviously one of the greatest ever. I had the privilege to be around him, and it’s always been his trademark … taking the ball away. I think he’s 174-18 when he has (at least) plus-1 in turnovers.
“His defense is very well-coached, they play their techniques well, they’re fundamentally sound, they tackle well and they get the ball out. It’s a typical New England defense … good, smart players, physical, tough and take the ball away.”
That’s how Belichick’s teams win.
