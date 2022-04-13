Last year, in many ways, was the setup.
In 2021, the Olean High softball team was a young and untested group coming off a lost season due to the pandemic and in its first actual campaign under a new coach.
The Huskies had just two seniors on their roster. Not only that, they were playing a shortened season with little practice time, no annual trip down south and a rushed six-week window in which to improve.
As such, Olean understandably ebbed and flowed, mostly alternating wins and losses en route to an 8-7 record. By the end of the season, in late June, though, something had changed: The Huskies won four of five down the stretch, capped by an 11-3 triumph over Springville in the Section 6 Class B1 quarterfinals. They gave eventual sectional champion Lake Shore all it could handle in a heartbreaking 7-6 semifinal loss.
They evolved from newcomers to veterans.
And now, with eight starters, including their key quartet of Kiley Anastasia (P/SS), JoJo Gibbons (catcher), Makenna Pancio (CF/SS) and Emma Edwards (SS/P), back this spring, the plan is that 2022 will be the payoff.
“OBVIOUSLY, we go out trying to win every game, but we kind of used (2021 as a bridge year),” acknowledged coach Steve Anastasia, now in his second season after replacing Dan Brooks in 2020. “We knew we were only losing two girls and bringing everybody else back. We definitely finished better than we started, based on the lineup.”
Edwards, for example, then just an eighth-grader with no varsity experience, began the year playing right field and hitting ninth. By the end, she was playing shortstop and batting leadoff while establishing herself as a player to be reckoned with this spring.
“So we kind of molded the team into what we wanted it to look like this year,” Anastasia went on, before assessing, “We were pretty much where we wanted to be at the end of the season. We took Lake Shore into the last inning, and they were the predetermined state champions, so we played well.
“We easily could have won a sectional title last year, but a couple things here and there didn’t let that happen.”
OLEAN ISN’T the only Cattaraugus County-based Big 30 team with the bulk of its roster back.
Salamanca and West Valley, the latter of whom resurrected its program after a six-year hiatus last spring, also welcome back eight starters. Ellicottville, coming off a 12-4 campaign, returns a solid core to pair with a host of capable newcomers.
Portville, which like Olean has become an almost annual contender for a sectional crown, did lose nine starters from last year’s tremendous 16-2 team, but has back a trio of league all-stars in Mallory Welty (P/SS), Mia Welty (utility) and Teagan Kosinski (centerfield) and has gotten off to another scalding start in 2022.
It’s the Huskies, however, who seem most primed for a deep playoff run.
Anastasia, Gibbons and Pancio, now seniors, were all named CCAA I West First Team all-stars in 2021 (while the former two made the Big 30 team).
Those three and Edwards each hit over .420 for the year. Additionally, Anastasia has a full season as the team’s No. 1 pitcher under her belt after serving as the backup to former standout Justine Brooks as a freshman in 2019 (and Edwards logged valuable innings as the No. 2 a year ago).
If those four, and Olean’s role players, can elevate their games this spring, the Huskies will likely be thinking of a return to where they were pre-pandemic: From 2017-19, they won three-straight sectional crowns, including one at the Class A level, while advancing to the New York State Class B Final Four in 2018.
“We definitely have high expectations,” said Anastasia, whose group boasts a fourth experienced senior in first baseman Hannah Nelson. “Our senior leadership is awesome. It’s just how all the young girls fit in … and they got better throughout (Olean’s four-game stay in Myrtle Beach last week), as everybody did.
“(But) those top four hitters last year all hit .420 or better, and after that it kind of fell off a cliff, so if we could get the rest of the group to do a little more than they did last year, then we’ll be good to go.”
PORTVILLE, too, figures to be “good to go.”
This is a program that has been among the best in the area the last six years, forging a glittering 82-21 record in that time while reaching four-straight sectional championships (2017-19, ‘21) and winning two of those. But the Panthers will be faced with more question marks than at any other point in their current run of prosperity.
Of its nine senior departures, Portville lost Big 30 Player of the Year Mia Hlasnick and three-year starting pitcher Brooke DeYoe, who helped guide the Panthers to a sectional title in 2019 and back to the championship game last spring, where they lost to Falconer, 13-3. That was a group that also included standouts Faith and Felecia Capito and Olivia Emley.
Portville, however, has a more-than-capable replacement for DeYoe in Mallory Welty, who served as the No. 2 last year and who will be expected to continue the Panthers’ long line of strong pitching. It also returned a pair of veterans in Welty’s twin sister Mia and Kosinski and has seemingly only reloaded this year with the likes of fellow seniors Lizzie Chapman (infield) and Caleigh Zollinger (2B/IF), juniors Alisha Dickerson (P/IF) and Kelsey Bradford (OF) and sophomore Mattison Foster (C/IF).
Behind the group, the Panthers haven’t missed a beat, winning their first four games by an average margin of 12-3.
“While we have a number of young players in key positions this year and some ‘on the job’ training will be critical, our newcomers are no strangers to success,” noted the architect of Portville’s success, Bill Torrey, now 97-43 in seven years at the helm. “Our achievements this season will hinge on the ability of our returning girls to continue to grow as players and use their leadership skills to help transition the younger players into their new roles.”
Of the prospects for this season and a potential fifth-straight trip to a sectional final, Torrey added, “We return a veteran pitcher with a solid defense behind her that has the ability to make big plays. If we can limit errors and continue to grow as hitters, I am optimistic (about another strong season in 2022).”
FOR OLEAN, that’s the clearly established goal.
The Huskies went 1-3 with a pair of close losses against schools two and three times their size down in Myrtle Beach. They beefed up their schedule with non-league games against Clarence and West Seneca East, plus the Myrtle Beach contests, to help prepare them for the postseason. Now, they’re hoping to put a stranglehold on a CCAA I West league that lost a handful of key players at other schools.
“We’re definitely looking at a sectional title and beyond,” Anastasia admitted. “It always depends on the little things; you need luck to get there and beyond as well as being good, so hopefully we get that luck, because I think we’re good enough.”
Following is a capsule look at the Cattaraugus County softball teams in the Big 30:
ALLEGANY LIMESTONE
Coach: Kaelyn Shea (2nd year, 3-13)
League: CCAA I West
2021 record/postseason: 3-13; none
Roster: Kourtney Magara (sr., P/SS, .381 avg.), Kelsey Shea (sr., DH/1B, .409 avg., 3 RBI), Kearstin Foster (sr., 3B, .167 avg.), Jenna Margeson (sr., P/OF), Ellie Strade (jr., C, .167 avg., 4 RBI), Taylor Foster (fr., 1B), Michaella Rhodes (jr., SS/OF), Addison Thornton (so., OF), Lainey Quattrone (so., P/2B/OF), Francesca Klice (jr., 2B/OF)
Dugout notes: “This is a young team that is eager to learn everyday and willing to put in the work in order to become successful. This team has a ‘why not us’ mentality this season and we are excited for our season to start.”
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Heather Kagelmacher (9th year, 75-72)
League: CCAA II East
2021 record/postseason: 8-6; none.
Roster: Grace Arnold (7th, P), Elli Locicero (fr.), Breanna Unruh (fr.), Madison Winship (fr.), Mackenzie Marek (fr.), Kaylee Marek (sr.), Rebecca Covell (jr.), Alex Minnekine (sr.), Gabbryel Liskow (so.), Destynee Ly (sr.), Cali Schneider (jr.), Kora Sentz (jr.), Caitlin O’Neill (jr.), Madison Frentz (jr.), Loren Maguda (so.), Sarah Maguda (sr.)
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Matt Finn (15th year, 103-150)
League: CCAA II East
2021 record/postseason: 12-4; Westfield (L, 7-1, Sec. 6 Class C quarterfinals)
Roster: Jaida Mendell (so., SS/OF), Sam Stock (jr., C), Kyleigh Dimpfl (sr., OF), Emmylu Carls (so., OF), Carly Neumann (sr., 2B), Jocelyn Wyatt (sr., 3B), Keelin Finn (so., P/OF), Allison Rowland (jr., C/OF), Ande Northrup (fr., P), Ryah Quinn (jr., 1B/OF), Emilee Ruiz (sr., SS), Courtney Marsh (fr., C/OF), Harley Ficek (sr., 1B/OF), Katie Krotz (jr., OF)
FRANKLINVILLE
Coach: Sydney Cerza (2nd year, 1-12)
League: CCAA II East
2021 record/postseason: 1-12; North Collins (L, 6-5, Sec. 6 Class D quarterfinal)
Roster: Cayleigh Ainsworth (jr., OF), Makayla Aultman (so., OF), Sarah Courtney (jr., C), Aubrey Ensell (so., P), Olivia Frank (so., CF), Jayla Frank (jr., P/IF), Megan Jackson (jr., SS), Ava McKune (jr., 3B/1B), Alena Murphy (so., OF), Emily Ossont (sr., UTIL), Cara Ossont (so., UTIL), Delaney Pfeiffer (sr., 2B), Cheznea Rivera (sr., LF)
Dugout notes: “We have seven returning starters and a lot of returning players with varsity experience.”
OLEAN
Coach: Steve Anastasia (2nd year, 8-7)
League: CCAA I West
2021 record/postseason: 8-7; Springville (W, 11-3, Sec. 6 Class B1 quarterfinals), Lake Shore (L, 7-6, Sec. 6 Class B1 semifinals)
Roster: Kiley Anastasia (sr., P/SS, .419 avg., 10 RBI), JoJo Gibbons (sr., C, .480 avg., 12 RBI), Makenna Pancio (sr., CF/SS, .420 avg., 12 RBI), Hannah Nelson (sr., 1B/C), Olivia Kratts (jr., 2B/OF), Ariel Maine (jr., 3B/OF/1B), Amy Campbell (so., 3B/OF/P), Emma Edwards (fr., SS/P/OF, .442 avg., 12 RBI), Anna Bates (8th, OF/3B/C), Ava Finch (8th, OF/2B)
Dugout notes: See above
PIONEER
Coach: Rachel Bracikowski (2nd year, 1-14)
League: ECIC Division III
2021 record/postseason: 1-14; Williamsville South (L, 21-2, Sec. 6 Class A2 quarterfinals)
Roster: Sidnee McElheny (sr., C, 2B, OF), Trinity Prutsman (jr., 3B, OF), Lilian Mulligan (jr., 3B, OF), Kelsea Tingue (sr., 2B/OF), Haylee Heldwein (so., 2B/SS/3B/OF), Samantha Parsell (sr., 1B/OF), Klaire Bragg (so., 2B/OF), Brooke Eastman (jr., 3B/C), Maria West (sr., 3B/OF), Savannah Lingle (sr., 2B/SS), Alexis Sobczak (so., OF), Madalynn Pataye (so., 1B/OF/P), Savannah Beaudette (8th, P/OF)
PORTVILLE
Coach: Bill Torrey (8th year, 97-43)
League: CCAA II East
2021 record/postseason: 16-2; Holland (W, 3-1, Sec. 6 Class C quarterfinal); Chautauqua Lake (W, 10-2, Sec. 6 Class C semifinal), Falconer (L, 13-3, Sec. 6 Class C championship)
Roster: Maddison Ford (8th, OF), Peyton Young (fr., 3B/IF), Mattison Foster (So., C/IF), Sam Steadman (jr., OF), Alisha Dickerson (jr., P/IF), Kelsey Bradford (jr., OF), Teagan Kosinski (jr., CF, .431 avg., 8 doubles, 1 triple, 24 runs, 9 RBI, 11 SB), Lizzie Chapman (sr., IF, .333 OBP, 4 runs), Caleigh Zollinger (sr., 2B/IF, .316 avg., 1 double, 6 runs, 5 RBI), Codi Hatch (sr., OF, .273 avg., 2 runs, 2 RBI), Mia Welty (sr., UTIL, .413 avg., 2 doubles, 1 HR, 17 runs, 15 RBI), Mallory Welty (sr., P/SS, 39 SO, 0.22 ERA, .450 avg., 6 doubles, 3 triples, 14 runs, 15 RBI)
Dugout notes: See above.
SALAMANCA
Coach: Keith Jones (4th year, 8-33)
League: CCAA II East
2021 record/postseason: 5-7; none.
Roster: Rylee Grant (sr.), Ze’Ryah-Ray Jimerson (sr.), Alyssa Perkins (jr.), Makenzie Oakes (jr.), Kayleen Block (jr.), Kierstyn Klahn (jr.), Emma Brown (sr.), Jaelynne Brown (fr.), Emily Brown (so.), Morgan Maybee (sr.), Gahseni’De’ Hubbell (jr.), Kortney Deboy (so.), Brianna Benjamin (so.), Xaivera Jimerson (jr.), Myra Beazeale (sr.)
Dugout notes: “Most of this team has been playing together for three or four years.”
WEST VALLEY
Coach: Bryan Hansen (2nd year, 1-13)
League: CCAA II East
2021 record/postseason: 1-13; Sherman (L, 12-2, Sec. 6 Class D quarterfinal)
Roster: Nicole Blackwell (jr., 2B/OF, .333 avg.), Lauren Frascella (jr., P/SS, .364 avg., 4 HR, 13 RBI, 6.95 ERA, 74 SO), Zion Harris (jr., OF), Samantha Herbst (1B/3B), Gabrielle Hickey (jr., OF/2B), Colleen Keller (jr., P/IF, 1 win, 6.95 ERA, 42 SO), Ronni DuFrane (so., C/IF), Athens Lecky (so., OF), Emma Smith (so., 1B), Bethany Stanier (so., OF/SS, .333 avg.), Mara Swan (so., OF), RyAnn Turner (so., OF), Ava Bockhahn (fr., 3B/SS), Eve Niesyty (fr., OF/2B), Magdalena Parish (fr., OF/C), Natalie Stanier (fr., OF/IF), Madalynn Winsor (fr., OF)
Dugout notes: “After a six-year break, this is the second season back for West Valley softball. Last year, we had a great first season, winning a game and improving throughout the year. This season hopes to bring more of the same. The team is young and hungry for more wins and is looking to continue what they started last season.
“We are young, but our determination will persevere over the youth as we will be the hardest working team on the field.”