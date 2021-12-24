Come Sunday afternoon in Foxboro, for Buffalo, the meeting with New England will come as close to being a playoff game as a regular season matchup can get.
Incredibly, the Bills, at 8-6, can still repeat as AFC East champion, if they beat the Patriots, 9-5.
New England won the first meeting, 14-10, earlier this month in Orchard Park.
But a Buffalo victory would make both teams 9-6 and the Bills, if they win their two season-ending home games (Atlanta, 6-8; N.Y. Jets, 3-11) would finish 11-6 and claim the title with a better division record than the Pats (5-1 to 4-2), even assuming they also win their last two.
But, a loss by Buffalo at Gillette Stadium, while not being fatal to its playoff odds, would be seriously impactful.
Part of the reason is that the AFC is a mess.
Not a single conference team has clinched a postseason berth, no division titles have been claimed and only three have been eliminated from the race.
In the AFC Central every team – Cincinnati and Baltimore (both 8-6), Pittsburgh (7-6-1) and Cleveland (7-7) – can still win the division with three games to play.
By Monday night, a dozen conference teams could have seven-or-fewer losses and while four of those would be division champs, the other eight would be jockeying for the AFC’s three wild card playoff spots with two games to play.
Hence, the punitive nature of a Buffalo loss to the Pats. Maybe 10-7 makes the playoffs, but there’s hardly a guarantee.
SO BILLS fans are totally focused on Sunday afternoon, right?
Not exactly.
Instead many are fuming at the most recent controversy/distraction provided by veteran Cole Beasley.
The “it’s-all-about-me” slot receiver has chosen this moment, before the Bills’ biggest game of the season, to turn his whining up to full volume after his positive test for Covid-19 that will keep him out of the New England game and away from the team for at least 10 days.
If you recall, Beasley was the NFL’s loudest critic when it encouraged all players to be vaccinated. Indeed he was even fined for not wearing a mask in the team’s practice facility.
His harrangues on Twitter turned off thousands of Bills fans and when he caught 10 passes for 110 yards in a 26-11 victory over the Dolphins Halloween afternoon at Highmark Stadium, the crowd got into it.
The “spin” was that they were chanting “Beeease” as a tribute, but it was obvious many in the stands were booing.
That’s clearly what Beasley heard and after responding in annoyance with a tweet, he terminated his Twitter account, which seemed a move fraught with wisdom.
Then came Tuesday when he tested positive for Covid-19, eliminating him from the Patriots game.
Immediately, he returned to social media, this time via Instagram, noting cryptically, “Just to be clear: Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are.”
Oh, you mean the rules which, if they had been followed, you might not be in this position?
As usual, it’s never Beasley’s fault … always somebody else’s.
Unvaccinated, he claims not being anti-vaccine, but rather “pro choice.”
But what happens when that “choice” threatens those around him and the group of which he is a part?
As it is, Buffalo has had issues even with vaccinated players being infected as guard Jon Feliciano and tackle Dion Dawkins have both lost playing time to a bout with Covid.
The difference is, you don’t hear any whining from them.
Meanwhile, Beasley is sadly mistaken if he thinks there’s a groundswell of support for his position. All Bills fans care about is a win Sunday, not his “rights,” and Beasley’s stubbornness has merely made that more difficult.
There’s no guarantee he wouldn’t be in this situation even if he was vaccinated but his chances would be way better if he was.
Beasley claims to be a “team” guy but his “choice” on the vaccine, and living his life the way he chooses, smacks of supreme selfishness and that decision has left the Bills a compromised team in his absence at the worst possible time of the schedule.
WHEN ASKED about Beasley’s situation during Wednesday’s Zoom call, coach Sean McDermott was not about to offer an opinion and understandably dismissed several questions about it.
But you can believe that, when talking to his confidants on the Bills staff, he’s absolutely furious at the needless distraction that Beasley has become … especially before the season’s biggest game.
Coaches learn to live with injuries, weather and travel issues … but they have no tolerance of distractions created by self-absorbed players.
You have to wonder, come season’s end, whether McDermott and his staff conclude that the selfishness of a 33-year-old slot receiver is worth the hassle of bringing him back.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)