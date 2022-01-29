(EDITOR’S NOTE: This the first of a two-part series from Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s end-of-season press conference. Today, reflections on Buffalo’s heart-breaking 42-36 overtime loss at Kansas City in last Sunday’s NFL divisional playoff round.)
As with so many administrators, coaches and players who have endured a painful, season-ending defeat, there’s a reluctance to revisit it visually.
And so it was with Bills GM Brandon Beane, who admitted during Wednesday’s meeting with the media, “To be honest with you, I haven’t watched the film. I watched a little bit of the last plays (final 13 seconds), but I can’t watch it right now, I’m not in a good place.
It’s painful and I’m still going through it.
“We lost in Jacksonville (9-6 to a 3-14 team) and that was probably the most painful game until the other night. So many (fans) stayed (at the airport) and chanted for us. I would have been booing us … I was booing myself. It says a lot about who (the fans) are.”
He added, “At the end of the day, we didn’t get it done. There’s nothing I can say that’s going to fix it. I wish I could, I’ve thought about it a million times. I can promise you that we’re going to learn about it as an organization.
“The golf analogy, ‘there’s no mulligans here’ … I’d love to re-tee it, Sean (McDermott, head coach) would, our players would, our coaches would. We didn’t do what we needed to do when we had them there for that 13 seconds. Sean knows there’s things he could have done. We talk about game management all year long (even) after games that we win, things that don’t get talked about in the media.”
BUT RECORD and statistics aside, Beane maintained, despite finishing three wins worse, a playoff game short, and 0-7 in one-possession games as opposed to 6-1 a year earlier, this past season wasn’t a step backward.
“Sometimes teams go through adversity … things happen each year,” he said. “Sometimes you’re in a funk or you lose the wrong player at the wrong time. It’s a matchup league … sometimes you match up better against certain opponents than you do other opponents.
“We lost to New England here and I thought the weather (wind storm with gusts to 50 mph) suited how they were built better than how we were built at the time. There are other games we lost that we would like back.”
Beane added, “The key is to get in the tournament. I wish we could have won a game or two more … we’d have had one more home game, maybe two (in the playoffs).
“We’re going to look at everything that went right this year but we’re going to look hard at everything that went wrong, including the last 13 seconds.”
HE POINTED out, “We took some steps in the right direction even though we didn’t make it as far as we did a year ago.
“When you get up here (atop the AFC East), everyone’s chasing you, your division’s chasing you … we’ve won it two years in a row. Just because we’ve beaten the Chiefs (in the regular season), at the end of the year, however they finish, they’re going to look at the teams they’re gonna have to run into next year (the Bills visit KC again in 2022).”
Beane added, “I think we did some good things, we played ‘em twice this year, the first time we played ‘em really well defensively (38-20 win) but I think they adjusted and handled it better this time and their offense got the better of our defense the other night. But they do that to a lot of teams, they’re really good … that quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) is outstanding.”
He concluded, “Most people that achieve success, it’s not without failure. I can say I’ve learned the most in my life (including) the five years I’ve been the GM from the things I did wrong.
“We have to learn, not only from this (loss to the Chiefs), but also some of the games we lost during the year because I want to play every playoff game in this stadium. You ask yourself, ‘What if Kansas City had to come here … what would that have been like, the advantage of playing at home in January in the cold and the elements?’”
What, indeed.
(Tuesday: What happened after the Bills fell to 7-6 and rebounded while the Chiefs still remain in their way)
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)