636c49e4d76f8.image

Port Allegany quarterback Drew Evens (center) fakes a pitch during Wednesday’s team practice. The top-seeded Gators will meet No. 4 Keystone Saturday in the District 9 Class A football semifinals, a rematch of last year’s District quarters.

 Jeff Uveino photo

The same storyline has held true for the Port Allegany football team since August.

The Gators knew they weren’t going to surprise anyone, given the wealth of talent they returned from last year’s District 9 Class A semifinalist team. This year, they’d be the favorites, a team with a deep backfield to run behind as talented an offensive line as one will find in this part of the state.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social