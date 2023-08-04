Bradford Publishing Company is pleased to announce the hiring of Spencer Bates as its newest full-time sports reporter.
Reporting out of the Olean Times Herald office, Bates will cover area sports for the company’s three area papers in Olean, Salamanca and Bradford.
A native of Valatie, N.Y., Bates comes to Olean from SUNY Oswego, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts in journalism and creative writing and minor in sports studies this May. There, he was Chief Copy Editor and Men’s Basketball Beat Writer in his time at the The Oswegonian, the student newspaper, and interned in sports at The Palladium-Times in Oswego.