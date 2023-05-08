ST. BONAVENTURE — The Olean High softball team hit the ball up and down the lineup, played sound defense and received a lights-out pitching performance.
Safe to say, with their second-consecutive one-sided victory, the Huskies have put their 19-6 loss to Bolivar-Richburg Friday in the B-R Tournament championship game — their first of the season — fully in the rearview.
Anna Bates went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBI and turned in a solid defensive effort at catcher to lead Olean to a 15-0, five-inning victory over Jamestown in a CCAA I West rematch on Monday at St. Bonaventure’s Joyce Field.
Ariel Maine (double), Amy Campbell and Alaina Hirliman all had two hits and three RBI while Emma Edwards (triple) and Olivia Kratts also had two hits and Ava Finch drove in two runs for the Huskies (12-1). Edwards struck out 12 and walked just one in a complete-game, two-hit (both singles) shutout.
“The girls hit the ball hard tonight,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “They were patient at the plate and did not chase bad pitches. Emma had another solid game on the mound/ She was very efficient and was locating her pitches very well.”
Bates, just a freshman, has been Olean’s “unsung hero on the season so far,” Anastasia said.
“She has been consistent night in and night out. You usually don’t get any recognition on defense unless you’re a pitcher, but she has been outstanding behind the plate and she continued her great play tonight.”
Jamestown fell to 2-7.
CCAA II EAST
Franklinville 7, West Valley 6
WEST VALLEY — Lilah Cudney went 4-for-4 with two RBI, including driving in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to lift Franklinville (1-12) to its first win.
Aubrey Ensell earned the win, issuing no walks while scattering eight hits.
For West Valley (10-4, 7-3), Maggie Parish and Athens Leckey each had two hits. Colleen Keller struck out six while allowing seven hits and three walks.
“We had six errors; we booted the ball around a little bit,” WV coach Bryan Hansen said. “We weren’t able to make the plays when we needed to. They scored three runs in the fourth and it started with an error.”
Of the final inning, he added, “We had a runner on third with one out in the bottom half, but we couldn’t get the run across.”
This was West Valley’s “Hope At-Bat” game, in which the Wildcats, with FCS’s help, raised over $600 for the American Cancer Society.
Portville 10, Ellicottville 3
PORTVILLE — Sam Steadman went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored to lead Portville.
Teagan Kosinski went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI and Payton Young was 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs for the Panthers (8-4, 7-0). Madison Ford, Bella Morales and Kelsey Bradford all had two hits.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first, Portville tallied seven-straight runs across the next five innings to bring a 7-2 lead into the sixth. Alisha Dickerson struck out seven, walked two and allowed seven hits in a winning effort.
“It was nice to get back on track after (dropping two games in the B-R Tournament on Friday),” Portville coach Bill Torrey said.
For Ellicottville, Ryah Quinn went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Ande Northrup was 2-for-4.
North Collins 28, Salamanca 9, 6 innings
SALAMANCA — Makenzie Crouse collected two doubles, two runs and an RBI in the loss for Salamanca (0-12).
Skyla Dowdy also scored twice. Avianna Stahlman, Charli Ross, Marlee Maybee, Alyssa Perkins and Camryn Quigley all added a run.
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 8, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
ARKPORT — Hanna Southwick-Powers (3 walks) struck out 13 over five innings and she and Ashley Burrows (4 Ks) combined on a two-hit shutout to key Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Sondra Guilford went 3-for-5 while Southwick-Powers (triple), Jenna Hill, Abby Sullivan, and Anna Drozdowski all added two hits for GV/B, which out-hit A/C, 16-2. GV/B (7-6) pulled away with two runs in each of the first, second, fourth and fifth innings.
“No doubt we were hitting the ball today, up and down the lineup,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan said. “That was good to see.”
Grace Groves tripled for Arkport/Canaseraga.
Friendship/Scio 1, Avoca/Prattsburgh 0, 8 innings
SCIO — In a head-turning pitchers’ duel, Nevaeh Ross and Emily Hammond traded zeros until the eighth inning, when F/S managed to push a run across.
Ross piled up 20 strikeouts while surrendering just two hits, both to Meyah Putnam, to key Friendship/Scio. Hammond struck out seven while surrendering five hits. Ross had two of those hits for F/S (12-3).
In the eighth, Ross reached base, stole second and took third on a throw that went into the outfield. And then, as coach Deb Warner explained, “We tried bunting, but then got two strikes and had to swing away. Claire (Calhoun) hit a shot to third and Nevaeh was able to score on the throw.”
“We struggled at the plate,” Warner went on. “Their pitcher wasn’t overpowering, we just couldn’t get it going. A/P has a sound defense. Going into the eighth, we were definitely where we wanted to be in the lineup (with Ross leading off).”
Wellsville 8, Hornell 4
WELLSVILLE — Emma Dunaway, the team’s lone senior, celebrated her Senior Night in style, totaling two doubles and an RBI to lead Wellsville.
Makenna Dunbar tripled and hit a two-run homer for the Lions (14-1), who rank third in the New York state Class B poll. Brazen Beckwith, Lindsey Stuck and Sawyer Burke added two hits each.
Makenna Cowburn struck out eight without a walk over six innings and Dunbar struck out two in the seventh.
For Hornell, Jordan Dyring went 3-for-3 with double and RBI.
“It’s nice to win a game, especially on Senior Night,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “Emma has meant a lot to this program and anybody that knows our style for Wellsville softball, she exemplifies that.”