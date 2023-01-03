YORKSHIRE — Coming out of two victories at the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase, the Olean boys basketball team took its win streak to three games by defeating Pioneer on the road Tuesday, 60-46.

Thomas Bates, Olean’s senior point guard and co-captain, led the Huskies with 24 points, aided by his strong free-throw percentage, shooting 8-of-10 at the line.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social