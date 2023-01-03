YORKSHIRE — Coming out of two victories at the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase, the Olean boys basketball team took its win streak to three games by defeating Pioneer on the road Tuesday, 60-46.
Thomas Bates, Olean’s senior point guard and co-captain, led the Huskies with 24 points, aided by his strong free-throw percentage, shooting 8-of-10 at the line.
“He kind of orchestrated everything for us,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “We were in a position where we had a double-digit lead with about 4:30 to play and as it went down the stretch, obviously in an attempt to extend the game we started to get fouled and it was really big, we had a couple guys step up, but Thomas was one of those guys that able to repeatedly go to the line and knock down shots.”
Jack DeRose added 15 points and Isaiah Smith scored 12 points for OHS (6-3).
Sam Platt scored 19 points to lead Pioneer (5-4).
“I thought tonight was a really good test,” Kolasinski said. “Pioneer is a fairly big team, very physical team, and going on the road is another good test for us because we've played a lot of home games early. It's nice to play at home and have that familiarity with the court and obviously having the support of the crowd, but you've got to really find out about yourself when you go on the road so that was nice to see us respond tonight.”
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 75, Hinsdale 21
HINSDALE — Jonah Bialek led a quartet of double-figure scorers for Fillmore, scoring 13 points including three 3-pointers.
Zach Sisson and Layton Sanasith added 11 points each for the Eagles (4-2) and Mitch Ward had 10 points.
For Hinsdale (0-9), Xander Pascucci had nine points.
Bolivar-Richburg 57, Campbell-Savona 48
BOLIVAR — Aydin Sisson sparked Bolivar-Richburg (6-0) to keep its perfect record intact with 19 points.
Landon Barkley added 10 points, Reiss Gaines made four assists with his six rebounds and Waide Karnuth grabbed eight boards and made four blocks.
“He did a really nice job on the defensive end for us,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said of Karnuth.
Lucas Feldman scored a game-high 24 points for Campbell-Savona and Ethan Ribble added 14 points as the duo combined for 38 of the Panthers’ 48 points.
“It was tight the whole way,” Thomas said. “We’d kind of built a little bit of a lead and Campbell just fought their way back into it and checked us at every turn.
“We needed to take better care of the ball but credit to Campbell for fighting us every step of the way.”
Sherman 56, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 28
CATTARAUGUS — Brayden Hayes led Sheman with 18 points.
Kegan Ayers added 16 points and John Swabik had 10 points for the Wildcats (6-3).
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-9), Payton Bradley had 14 points.