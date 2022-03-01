HONEOYE FALLS — Even amid a nightmare of a second quarter and a 12-point halftime deficit on this biggest stage to date, the Wellsville girls basketball team never worried, never folded up.
No, the Lions battled throughout. The only thing that was missing, at times, was the composure that this senior-laden lineup has essentially been defined by. And once they found that, it was a different game entirely.
Kaylee Coleman netted 10 points, including the game-winning free throws in the final seconds, as Wellsville rallied past Livonia, 59-57 in overtime, for a thrilling victory in the Section 5 Class B2 semifinals on Monday night.
The third-seeded Lions surrendered a 17-3 second quarter while falling behind 26-14 at halftime. After a better third quarter, they still trailed by 10. But in the fourth, they used an 18-8 run to tie it at 50 and force the extra frame before winning in dramatic fashion.
Marley Adams collected 13 points, five rebounds and four assists and made the game-tying free throws that knotted it at 50. Wellsville actually had a look at the buzzer at the end of regulation, but had the shot rattle in and out. In OT, Makenna Dunbar hit a huge 3-pointer and had five points in the period as part of a 12-point outing. And then Coleman, whom coach Michelle Alvord estimated to be a 50 percent free throw shooter during the season, stepped up and drained both late free throws to seal it.
“Honestly, in that second quarter, we were getting good looks, but we weren’t hitting,” Alvord said. Defensively, we were doing a pretty good job — Kylie Buckely had more than her average (a game-high 31), but Kelsey Stewart had below hers.
“Coming out of halftime, we just said, keep looking to attack the baseline, stay aggressive. We just had a little bit more movement, both with the ball and off the ball. We just really stayed aggressive. The major adjustment was just continuing to stay offensive-minded.”
Emily Costello recorded 20 points, draining an impressive six 3-pointers, while Jaelyn Knapp and Dunbar grabbed nine and seven rebounds, respectively, for Wellsville (17-4), which will meet top-seeded Midlakes (17-5) in Friday’s title contest.
“The No. 1 thing we stressed was composure, handling whatever they threw at us,” Alvord said. “We told them, we haven’t seen anything from them that we haven’t already discussed. They ran a 1-2-2 defense that really opened some things up fr us and helped us gaine some confidence. Down the stretch of the fourth quarter and overtime, the kids you need to step up did just that.”
Of the ability to rally back with a pair of 18-point quarters in the second half, Alvord added, “We talked about it at the very beginning, was composure coming out of every timeout. We weren’t dejected, we weren’t deflated. We just had to chip away. Our whole team was into it, including the bench. This group is just never going to quit.
“We told them, ‘enjoy this one, but we’re not done yet.”
Second-seeded Livonia finished the season 16-6.
CLASS D1 SEMIFINALS
Batavia Notre Dame 31, Genesee Valley/Belfast 26
GAINESVILLE — Emma Sisson tallied nine points and No. 2 Batavia-Notre Dame used a third quarter push to advance to the title contest, ending the possibility of an all-Big 30 final.
Tied at 12 at halftime in a low-scoring affair, the Fighting Irish (17-5) outscored the JagDogs 11-4 over the next eight minutes to get some separation. Batavia-Notre Dame will meet Fillmore in Friday’s championship game.
Mary Hamer had 14 points for No. 3 Genesee Valley/Belfast, which finished the season 16-6.
“We just went cold in that third quarter again,” GV/B coach Jim Schneider said. “That third quarter has been killing us all season and it happened again tonight. In a tied ball game at the half, to start the third quarter cold, that’s tough to baltte batck from. The girls have been resilient in the fourth quarter all season long, (we) just fell just a ciple sold shots shy.
“Batavia-Notre Dame is a good team, well-coached. (But) they gave us every opportunity to win the game, we just couldn’t get it done.”
Fillmore 47, Arkport/Canaseraga 31
GAINESVILLE — Emma Cole notched another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with five blocks and Fillmore used a staunch defensive effort to advance to Friday’s championship.
Jadyn Mucher also had 15 points while Rachel Hatch added four assists and four steals and Hope Russell chipped in four helpers for the top-seeded Eagles (22-0). The game was tied at 8 after the first quarter, but Fillmore was able to take control thereafter while holding No. 5 Arkport/Canaseraga to just 23 points the rest of the way.
“Maybe you can call it jitters or just a little bit of a feeling out process,” said Fillmore coach Tom Parks, whose team will meet No. 2 Batavia-Notre Dame (17-5) in the title contest. “It took us a minute to get on track. But for the most part, we played like ourselves and that was led by another strong defensive outing.”
Grace Carney had a team-best nine points for the Wolves (12-10), who were hampered by a 5-of-16 effort at the free throw line.
IAC
Christian Central 38, Archbishop Walsh 30
WILLIAMSVILLE — Walsh fell to 1-15 on the year.
The same two teams meet tonight at Walsh (5 p.m.) to close out the IAC regular season.